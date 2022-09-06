Read full article on original website
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway
Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View
If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
These 11 Colorado Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Do you find yourself tuning into the Food Network from time to time to catch a featured Colorado restaurant? Me too! While I waste far more time on mindless shows, I love finding a great new place to eat on one of their shows. Have you ever found a great...
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Colorado Flu Season May Start Earlier and Be More Severe This Year
As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
Here's why it's so hazy in Colorado right now
Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies. According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
This is Scary: You Won’t Believe What Word Colorado Misspells the Most
They say you learn something new every day and today you'll learn the most commonly misspelled word in Colorado. Google has taken it upon itself to air out the country's dirty laundry by releasing an infographic with the most misspelled words by state. How the Most Misspelled Words Data was...
cpr.org
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative no longer wants to own a piece of the state’s troubled Comanche coal plant
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is giving up its ownership stake in the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, citing “mismanagement and incompetence” by the plant’s operator, Xcel Energy. CORE Electric Cooperative announced its departure from the power plant’s ownership group in a press release Tuesday. CEO Jeff...
