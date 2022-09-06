ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hfchronicle.com

9.8.22 | What You Need to Know Today

YOU GOTTA FOOTLOOSE - Put on your dancing shoes and hit up the movie "Footloose" at tonight's Brew & View in Irwin Park. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks along Ridge Road and beer vendors in the park. The movie starts playing at dusk on the 60-foot outdoor screen.
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Registration open for Rules of the Road class for seniors

Seniors are invited to the Homewood Public Library, 17917 Dixie Highway, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a Rules of the Road refresher course and vision exam. An Illinois Secretary of State Mobile Driver Services Unit will be at the library for the 10 a.m. Rules of the Road classroom instruction session, which also includes a review of safe driving techniques and Illinois driving laws.
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Franciscan Health has Southland’s only human milk depot

Among the services offered by Franciscan Health Family Birth Center in Olympia Fields is the Chicago Southland's only human milk depot. Raquel Lewis, maternity services patient care coordinator, said the milk supply is particularly important for at-risk infants. Pasteurized donor human milk is an important nutritional therapy for many at-risk...
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stickney, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Homewood, IL
hfchronicle.com

9.7.22 | What You Need to Know Today

FIND A FUZZY FRIEND - Make your own Fuzzy Friends at a program with Homewood Library. During the craft session, kids in fifth through eighth grades will make animals out of pipe cleaners and googly eyes. Register at the library website. 6:30 p.m. tonight. TATTOO SHOP ON THE DOCKET -...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Some common ground, some conflicts remain between Justice for Madeline Miller protesters and Flossmoor village officials (free content)

Since the fatal police shooting of Madeline Miller on July 10, Flossmoor Board of Trustee meetings have been tense and confrontational. Protesters, using the social media hashtag #justiceformadelinemiller, have appeared to make demands for police accountability and changes in village policies, chanting to get attention and disrupt board business. Family members have spoken out about their pain and anger at Miller’s death, which they believe was avoidable.
FLOSSMOOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy