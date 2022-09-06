Since the fatal police shooting of Madeline Miller on July 10, Flossmoor Board of Trustee meetings have been tense and confrontational. Protesters, using the social media hashtag #justiceformadelinemiller, have appeared to make demands for police accountability and changes in village policies, chanting to get attention and disrupt board business. Family members have spoken out about their pain and anger at Miller’s death, which they believe was avoidable.

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO