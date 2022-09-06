The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has suspended three players for a game plus fines after tempers flared at the start of the second intermission during a match up on Tuesday. It was Kunlun Red Star, the league's lone Chinese team. taking on Sibir Novosibirsk when the buzzer went to end the second period. Both teams had to go down the same tunnel in order to get to their respective dressing rooms. Whether something was said there or if this had spilled over from something that happened on the ice is not exactly clear. Either way, Canadian Garet Hunt, a member of Red Star, as well as Sibir's Evgeny Chesalin and Denis Golubev were each given a game and fined undisclosed amounts. Here are a couple of different angles of what went down.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO