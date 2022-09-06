Read full article on original website
Related
Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway
Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
Colorado’s Smallest Home For Sale Is 125 Square Feet
It's funny how one hundred thousand dollars just doesn't buy as much as it used to - but it will buy the smallest home in Colorado. Opportunities Like This Don't Come Along Every Day. The smallest home for sale right now in Colorado is a mere 125 square feet -...
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
303magazine.com
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?
How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
These 11 Colorado Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Do you find yourself tuning into the Food Network from time to time to catch a featured Colorado restaurant? Me too! While I waste far more time on mindless shows, I love finding a great new place to eat on one of their shows. Have you ever found a great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Awesome ’70s Photo of John Denver and Robert Redford is ‘So’ Colorado
Two of the most recognizable men, together in one photo from the 1970's. One beloved as a singer and activist, the other a beloved actor and activist, both enjoying a beer. The photo has "Colorado" written all over it. John Denver and Robert Redford, hanging out. It's an iconic picture....
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1