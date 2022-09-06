ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway

Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
303magazine.com

Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado

For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Historic Buildings#Northern Colorado#Epic
5280.com

The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado

Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
K99

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
douglas.co.us

Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener

Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy