TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady says he's focused on helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, not how much longer he may want to play. I think were all getting one day older at a time. Were all not sure whether were going to be here next year or not, the 45-year-old quarterback said Thursday Thats the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know, so we should all take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO