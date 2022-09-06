ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Deal | AMD Ryzen 6000-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T16 currently on sale with a significant discount thanks to two stackable coupons

By Enrico Frahn
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenovo Thinkpad#Electronics Deals#Amd Ryzen#Msrp
notebookcheck.net

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China

AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

New Dell Coupon Code: 10% Off Dell and Alienware Gaming Monitors

For a limited time, take an extra 10% off most Dell and Alienware gaming monitors with coupon code: "Monitor10". The code expires on 9/22. It doesn't work on everything (sadly the new QD OLED monitor ie excluded) but fortunately it does work on the most popular and well rated gaming monitors. Most of these monitors also include a 3 year Dell warranty.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today

Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC

If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While it isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in its Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put toward one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support

The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's late 2022 iPhone lineup ranges from $429 to $1,599

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have taken over Apple's flagship slots, with the rest of the lineup climbing a price ladder from budget to premium.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more

The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE show up with great discounts at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are both enjoying some awesome deals on Amazon at the moment! These special offers are coming in hot just a couple of days before Apple’s “Far Our” event, when we expect the company to launch a brand new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and fresh addition to the lineup — the Apple Watch Pro.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Prices slashed: save up to $500 on these 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pros

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As iPhone season approaches with this week'sApple Event, B&H Photo is pulling out all the stops by slashing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros by up to $500. Grab the cheapest prices on record on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max models.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy