Deal | AMD Ryzen 6000-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T16 currently on sale with a significant discount thanks to two stackable coupons

The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
Phone Arena
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
Asus might not be the most prolific (or the most popular) smartphone vendor in the world, but the company is unusually active on the Android product launch front right now, preparing among others the announcement of an "ultimate" new ROG Phone 6 edition shortly after putting the compact Zenfone 9 powerhouse up for pre-order stateside.
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
IGN
New Dell Coupon Code: 10% Off Dell and Alienware Gaming Monitors
For a limited time, take an extra 10% off most Dell and Alienware gaming monitors with coupon code: "Monitor10". The code expires on 9/22. It doesn't work on everything (sadly the new QD OLED monitor ie excluded) but fortunately it does work on the most popular and well rated gaming monitors. Most of these monitors also include a 3 year Dell warranty.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Fold is a $2,499 folding PC you might actually want to use
Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold makes a better case for buying an expensive foldable PC, with a slimmer design, a bigger screen and the promise of faster performance.
Digital Trends
Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC
If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While it isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in its Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put toward one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.
notebookcheck.net
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
Apple Insider
Apple's late 2022 iPhone lineup ranges from $429 to $1,599
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have taken over Apple's flagship slots, with the rest of the lineup climbing a price ladder from budget to premium.
Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more
The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE show up with great discounts at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are both enjoying some awesome deals on Amazon at the moment! These special offers are coming in hot just a couple of days before Apple’s “Far Our” event, when we expect the company to launch a brand new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and fresh addition to the lineup — the Apple Watch Pro.
Apple Insider
Prices slashed: save up to $500 on these 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pros
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As iPhone season approaches with this week'sApple Event, B&H Photo is pulling out all the stops by slashing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros by up to $500. Grab the cheapest prices on record on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max models.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X leaks suggest a CPU that could be a handful for Intel
AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X processor has been glimpsed in a couple of leaked benchmarks which show an impressive performer in many respects. The 7700X was flagged up in a CPU-Z test (now deleted) which was posted on Twitter by renowned leaker Tum_Apisak (courtesy of Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
