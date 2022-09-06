ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

notebookcheck.net

Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99

Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries

Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China

AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features

Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are now official

While the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Retina display, temperature sensing, and innovative features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. The Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the first generation and its list of features includes sleep tracking, new ways to train with the enhanced Workout app, and more.
notebookcheck.net

Huawei MateBook E Go is unleashed as a new Windows on ARM 2-in-1 with a 2.5K display starting at just over US$600

Huawei has made its new MateBook E Go official as the world's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based PC. It is a Windows 11 tablet at its heart that comes in Nebula Gray or Snow White finishes; however, it has launched with 2 further color SKUs based on the magnetic keyboard dock/cover with which each of these new devices is bundled: Sakura Pink or Interstellar Blue.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging

Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
notebookcheck.net

VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support

The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
notebookcheck.net

Realme Watch 3 Pro launches in India with a large AMOLED display and GPS connectivity

Realme has presented the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company has been teasing for a while on social media. Built with flat edges and a single button, the Realme Watch 3 Pro also has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 448 x 368-pixel native resolution. Unfortunately, Realme has decided to include a display that has a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio, underlining its credential as a budget smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net

Anbernic Win600: Windows gaming handheld receives new colour and memory option

Anbernic has introduced another version of the Win600, less than two months after the company started selling the gaming handheld. To recap, Anbernic launched the Win600 with AMD Athlon Silver 3020e and Athlon Silver 3050e APUs, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, the Anbernic Win600 was only available in black and white colourways.
notebookcheck.net

LemiPower Power Station with 1,536 Wh capacity is crowdfunding on Kickstarter

The LemiPower Power Station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 1,536 Wh capacity thanks to LiFePO4 batteries, which can withstand over 5,000 cycles. The soft-pack batteries are also lighter than the hard-pack equivalent, with the device weighing 17.5 kg (~38.5 lbs) overall. The large capacity enables you to power many devices; for example, you could power a 55 W LCD TV for 28 hours or a 45 W fridge for up to 57 hours.

