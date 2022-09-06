Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO