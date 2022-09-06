Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99
Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries
Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra launches with a beefed-up case, new GPS specs and the series' brightest display yet
Few would have suspected that Apple's first use of the Ultra suffix for its mobile devices would fall to one of its wearables; however, this is exactly what has just happened during the Watch phase of the Cupertino-based behemoth's Far Out event. The first-gen Watch Ultra thus roundly flouts rumors...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro launches with 1 kWh capacity and 1,800 W output
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro for pre-order in China. The gadget has a hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte lithium battery with a 1 kWh capacity. For example, this would allow you to fully charge a 28 Wh drone 32 times or a 70 Wh laptop 13 times. You can recharge the gadget fully in 1.5 hours or to 80% in 50 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are now official
While the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Retina display, temperature sensing, and innovative features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. The Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the first generation and its list of features includes sleep tracking, new ways to train with the enhanced Workout app, and more.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook E Go is unleashed as a new Windows on ARM 2-in-1 with a 2.5K display starting at just over US$600
Huawei has made its new MateBook E Go official as the world's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based PC. It is a Windows 11 tablet at its heart that comes in Nebula Gray or Snow White finishes; however, it has launched with 2 further color SKUs based on the magnetic keyboard dock/cover with which each of these new devices is bundled: Sakura Pink or Interstellar Blue.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging
Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
notebookcheck.net
Realme Watch 3 Pro launches in India with a large AMOLED display and GPS connectivity
Realme has presented the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company has been teasing for a while on social media. Built with flat edges and a single button, the Realme Watch 3 Pro also has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 448 x 368-pixel native resolution. Unfortunately, Realme has decided to include a display that has a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio, underlining its credential as a budget smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 E launches as the most affordable smartphone of its new flagship line
Chinese Tech Launch Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Mate 50 E has launched with the same re-designed camera hump as the 50, 50 Pro and 50 RS, although only 2 of its 4 lens-rings are rated to house active sensors. Then again, one of them is the 50MP main camera that also features in its higher-end siblings.
notebookcheck.net
Kishi V2 for iPhone launches as the latest mobile gaming controller from Razer
Accessory Apple iOS iPhone Smartphone Software Gaming. Apple has now confirmed the survival of the Lightning port for yet another year - thus prompting Razer to announce that it can help the Cupertino giant's fans get over any resulting disappointment with a Kishi V2 for their new iPhone 14-series devices.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic Win600: Windows gaming handheld receives new colour and memory option
Anbernic has introduced another version of the Win600, less than two months after the company started selling the gaming handheld. To recap, Anbernic launched the Win600 with AMD Athlon Silver 3020e and Athlon Silver 3050e APUs, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, the Anbernic Win600 was only available in black and white colourways.
notebookcheck.net
LemiPower Power Station with 1,536 Wh capacity is crowdfunding on Kickstarter
The LemiPower Power Station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 1,536 Wh capacity thanks to LiFePO4 batteries, which can withstand over 5,000 cycles. The soft-pack batteries are also lighter than the hard-pack equivalent, with the device weighing 17.5 kg (~38.5 lbs) overall. The large capacity enables you to power many devices; for example, you could power a 55 W LCD TV for 28 hours or a 45 W fridge for up to 57 hours.
notebookcheck.net
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II launch with "the world's best noise cancellation" in an updated build
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Wearable. Bose has been subdued in terms of new TWS earbuds to unleash for quite some time; however, no-one can accuse the brand of being low-key in these terms any more, coming hot on the heels of the latest Apple AirPods Pro in many ways with the QuietComfort Earbuds II.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
CARS・
Comments / 0