notebookcheck.net
Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99
Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra launches with a beefed-up case, new GPS specs and the series' brightest display yet
Few would have suspected that Apple's first use of the Ultra suffix for its mobile devices would fall to one of its wearables; however, this is exactly what has just happened during the Watch phase of the Cupertino-based behemoth's Far Out event. The first-gen Watch Ultra thus roundly flouts rumors...
notebookcheck.net
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
notebookcheck.net
Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) with 30 W output launches alongside new bio-based cables
Anker has released a new wall charger and two new bio-based cables. The Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) is a 30 W plug, which you can use to power various devices, including a MacBook Air and iPhone 13. For example, you can charge an iPhone 13 Pro to 50% in 45 minutes with the maximum 30 W power output.
notebookcheck.net
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II launch with "the world's best noise cancellation" in an updated build
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Wearable. Bose has been subdued in terms of new TWS earbuds to unleash for quite some time; however, no-one can accuse the brand of being low-key in these terms any more, coming hot on the heels of the latest Apple AirPods Pro in many ways with the QuietComfort Earbuds II.
notebookcheck.net
LemiPower Power Station with 1,536 Wh capacity is crowdfunding on Kickstarter
The LemiPower Power Station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 1,536 Wh capacity thanks to LiFePO4 batteries, which can withstand over 5,000 cycles. The soft-pack batteries are also lighter than the hard-pack equivalent, with the device weighing 17.5 kg (~38.5 lbs) overall. The large capacity enables you to power many devices; for example, you could power a 55 W LCD TV for 28 hours or a 45 W fridge for up to 57 hours.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic Win600: Windows gaming handheld receives new colour and memory option
Anbernic has introduced another version of the Win600, less than two months after the company started selling the gaming handheld. To recap, Anbernic launched the Win600 with AMD Athlon Silver 3020e and Athlon Silver 3050e APUs, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, the Anbernic Win600 was only available in black and white colourways.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries
Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
notebookcheck.net
Steam cut-rate classics: 3 genre-defining action games on sale this September
Whether it's because of the great story, excellent gameplay, or pure meme value, there are some games that leave a mark on their genres and the gaming industry as a whole. This staying power often means that prices don't come down as much as they usually would. That's where Steam sales come to the rescue.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Solar Panel 100 W arrives as foldable device with MWT technology
The Xiaomi Mijia Solar Panel 100 W is now available to pre-order in China. The gadget has been designed to work with the new Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro; you can power the device at up to 200 W using a pair of these new solar panels, though the full charging time is not known.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Action 3: Specifications emerge for GoPro Hero 11 series competitor ahead of 'Looking for Those Who Go Beyond' launch event
@DealsDrone has shared more details about the DJI Action 3 on Twitter, having teased the action camera's release last month. As we discussed at the time, the leaker claimed that DJI would return to the Osmo Action's design for the Action 3, just a year after introducing a new form factor with the Action 2. Incidentally, screenshots and specifications for the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini have also recently leaked, which we have discussed separately.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks
The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Kishi V2 for iPhone launches as the latest mobile gaming controller from Razer
Accessory Apple iOS iPhone Smartphone Software Gaming. Apple has now confirmed the survival of the Lightning port for yet another year - thus prompting Razer to announce that it can help the Cupertino giant's fans get over any resulting disappointment with a Kishi V2 for their new iPhone 14-series devices.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro launches with 1 kWh capacity and 1,800 W output
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro for pre-order in China. The gadget has a hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte lithium battery with a 1 kWh capacity. For example, this would allow you to fully charge a 28 Wh drone 32 times or a 70 Wh laptop 13 times. You can recharge the gadget fully in 1.5 hours or to 80% in 50 minutes.
