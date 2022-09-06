ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

notebookcheck.net

Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99

Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support

The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

LemiPower Power Station with 1,536 Wh capacity is crowdfunding on Kickstarter

The LemiPower Power Station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 1,536 Wh capacity thanks to LiFePO4 batteries, which can withstand over 5,000 cycles. The soft-pack batteries are also lighter than the hard-pack equivalent, with the device weighing 17.5 kg (~38.5 lbs) overall. The large capacity enables you to power many devices; for example, you could power a 55 W LCD TV for 28 hours or a 45 W fridge for up to 57 hours.
notebookcheck.net

Anbernic Win600: Windows gaming handheld receives new colour and memory option

Anbernic has introduced another version of the Win600, less than two months after the company started selling the gaming handheld. To recap, Anbernic launched the Win600 with AMD Athlon Silver 3020e and Athlon Silver 3050e APUs, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, the Anbernic Win600 was only available in black and white colourways.
TECHNOLOGY
Technology
Electronics
Music
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries

Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Steam cut-rate classics: 3 genre-defining action games on sale this September

Whether it's because of the great story, excellent gameplay, or pure meme value, there are some games that leave a mark on their genres and the gaming industry as a whole. This staying power often means that prices don't come down as much as they usually would. That's where Steam sales come to the rescue.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model

There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
NFL
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features

Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China

AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

DJI Action 3: Specifications emerge for GoPro Hero 11 series competitor ahead of 'Looking for Those Who Go Beyond' launch event

@DealsDrone has shared more details about the DJI Action 3 on Twitter, having teased the action camera's release last month. As we discussed at the time, the leaker claimed that DJI would return to the Osmo Action's design for the Action 3, just a year after introducing a new form factor with the Action 2. Incidentally, screenshots and specifications for the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini have also recently leaked, which we have discussed separately.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update

Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks

The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
CELL PHONES

