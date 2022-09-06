Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
Kishi V2 for iPhone launches as the latest mobile gaming controller from Razer
Accessory Apple iOS iPhone Smartphone Software Gaming. Apple has now confirmed the survival of the Lightning port for yet another year - thus prompting Razer to announce that it can help the Cupertino giant's fans get over any resulting disappointment with a Kishi V2 for their new iPhone 14-series devices.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Action 3: Specifications emerge for GoPro Hero 11 series competitor ahead of 'Looking for Those Who Go Beyond' launch event
@DealsDrone has shared more details about the DJI Action 3 on Twitter, having teased the action camera's release last month. As we discussed at the time, the leaker claimed that DJI would return to the Osmo Action's design for the Action 3, just a year after introducing a new form factor with the Action 2. Incidentally, screenshots and specifications for the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini have also recently leaked, which we have discussed separately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Leaked document showcases mystery GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card performing two times faster than its Ampere-based predecessor
Multiple leaks have talked about Ada Lovelace's tentative performance gains over Ampere. The near two-node shift combined with a superior TSMC N4 process will almost certainly deliver stellar results. Now, Twitter leaker Qbitleaks has posted Nvidia's internal testing numbers for an unnamed GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card. While the exact SKU isn't specified, it is not a "flagship" model, meaning it could be a GeForce RTX 4080 or lower.
notebookcheck.net
Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99
Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 E launches as the most affordable smartphone of its new flagship line
Chinese Tech Launch Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Mate 50 E has launched with the same re-designed camera hump as the 50, 50 Pro and 50 RS, although only 2 of its 4 lens-rings are rated to house active sensors. Then again, one of them is the 50MP main camera that also features in its higher-end siblings.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries
Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T clandestinely goes on sale before its launch - telling all about the Xiaomi 11T's successor
While Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the existence, or even launch plans, of the Xiaomi 12T series, the vanilla Xiaomi 12T model has already gone on sale in a corner of the world—like the global version of the Mi Band 7 Pro recently did—with the lucky buyer now revealing all major details of the phone.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Early Core i9-13900K performance review displays incredible multi-core prowess, lower power draw, and cooler temperatures vs the Core i9-12900K
We are potentially less than a month away from the official launch of the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs as they are reportedly breaking cover on September 27. But this hasn’t stopped leakers from testing the 13th gen chips early. This time we have a review of the Core i9-13900K by the Chinese reviewer EJ Hardware that focuses on the chip's performance against the 12th gen Core i9-12900K.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti image surfaces: The card supposedly features a custom AD102 implementation and a 600 W TDP
Last week, we reported that Nvidia may be preparing an RTX 4090 Ti with an over-the-top cooler design. The rumor came to us courtesy of Greymon55. Now, the leaker has obtained an image of an Nvidia GPU with three fans and a basic design. Per Greymon55, the card is labeled as an RTX 4090 Ti which the leaker has blurred to protect confidential information.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks
The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Android 14 is backed to upgrade to satellite connectivity support on its launch
Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software. Satellite connectivity is often touted as the most powerful and reliable way of staying in contact and available, although it is typically the province of professional-grade devices, systems and occupations. The iPhone 14 series, however, is tipped to change all that on its imminent debut.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging
Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro launches with 1 kWh capacity and 1,800 W output
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro for pre-order in China. The gadget has a hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte lithium battery with a 1 kWh capacity. For example, this would allow you to fully charge a 28 Wh drone 32 times or a 70 Wh laptop 13 times. You can recharge the gadget fully in 1.5 hours or to 80% in 50 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: High-end Ada Lovelace graphics card could be offered in 12 GB and 16 GB flavours at launch
The yet-to-be-announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 has received quite a few specification changes over the past few weeks. The latest rumour suggested it would pack 16 GB of 23 Gbps GDDR6X VRAM on a 256-bit bus. Now, Twitter leaker @Zed__Wang says that there are two GeForce RTX 4080 models in the pipeline, and the second one will feature 12 GB of video memory. Nvidia is also planning to launch both versions together.
notebookcheck.net
Intel is giving away game and software bundles worth US$370 to spruce up its ARC Alchemist GPUs
After quite a few delays, Intel recently assured that its desktop GPU lineup with A7 and A5 models should see availability “very soon.” Hopefully, this does not turn into a “soon ™“ situation, as it would be a tough uphill battle against the next gen solutions from Nvidia and AMD. It looks like Intel is well aware that their Alchemist cards might not impress on the performance side, and is willing to bundle the upcoming GPUs with games and software worth US$370 to entice potential buyers. This is part of a new Software Advantage Program that is targeting pre-built desktop and laptop systems. Since the desktop GPUs are not yet available, this promotion is only available for laptop systems with A550M, A730M and A770M GPUs for the time being.
notebookcheck.net
Steam cut-rate classics: 3 genre-defining action games on sale this September
Whether it's because of the great story, excellent gameplay, or pure meme value, there are some games that leave a mark on their genres and the gaming industry as a whole. This staying power often means that prices don't come down as much as they usually would. That's where Steam sales come to the rescue.
Comments / 0