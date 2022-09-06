ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Digital Trends

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are now official

While the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Retina display, temperature sensing, and innovative features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. The Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the first generation and its list of features includes sleep tracking, new ways to train with the enhanced Workout app, and more.
Digital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales

Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
Digital Trends

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
pocketnow.com

Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
Phone Arena

Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230

Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China

AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net

VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support

The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
notebookcheck.net

Android 14 is backed to upgrade to satellite connectivity support on its launch

Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software. Satellite connectivity is often touted as the most powerful and reliable way of staying in contact and available, although it is typically the province of professional-grade devices, systems and occupations. The iPhone 14 series, however, is tipped to change all that on its imminent debut.
