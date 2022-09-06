Read full article on original website
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
Digital Trends
The best ultrawide monitors for 2022
If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
Labor Day TV sales are heating up with these LG C2 OLED TV deals at Amazon
The LG C2 OLED TV is one of the best OLEDs around thanks to its great picture quality. It's become even more tempting with these Labor Day TV sales from Amazon.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are now official
While the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Retina display, temperature sensing, and innovative features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. The Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the first generation and its list of features includes sleep tracking, new ways to train with the enhanced Workout app, and more.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
Phone Arena
Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230
Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Business Insider
Everything to know about 4K, the current standard for high-definition TVs
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. 4K, also known as Ultra High Definition or UHD, is one of the best video resolutions you can get on a TV or monitor. 4K screens contain four times as many pixels as regular HD screens, making every...
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
notebookcheck.net
Android 14 is backed to upgrade to satellite connectivity support on its launch
Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software. Satellite connectivity is often touted as the most powerful and reliable way of staying in contact and available, although it is typically the province of professional-grade devices, systems and occupations. The iPhone 14 series, however, is tipped to change all that on its imminent debut.
