The Elden Ring Manga’s Genre Might Surprise Some, But The First Authorised Adaptation Of The Most Recent RPG From FromSoftware Is Now Out There

IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a New Update Today, Based on the Edgerunners Anime
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting DLC based on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series later today. The developer kicked off its Cyberpunk Edgerunners edition of its Night City Wire livestream by announcing the DLC and its release today, September 6. The DLC will seemingly be a...
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games
A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Story DLC Is Overdue For An Upgrade
A special episode of Night City Wire mostly focused on the coming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been revealed by CD Projekt Red. The company did, however, make a hint that it would reveal Cyberpunk 2077‘s future, so perhaps we will now finally discover the first information about the planned story DLC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Creator to Launch New Series This Fall
Sword Art Online is one of the biggest isekai series in the game, and over the years, the story has turned Reki Kawahara into a well-known creator. After all, they are the ones who brought Kirito and Asuna to life with their 2009 light novel. And now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Kawahara is ready to start another novel series that isekai fans are going to eat up.
The Creator Of Resident Evil 4 Claimed That The Camera Was Not Intended To Be Novel
Some games introduce innovations that are so successful that they ultimately become standards in the industry. Doom pioneered the first-person shooter, Arkham Asylum pioneered one-button combat, and most recently, Apex Legends pioneered the ping system. These systems are now included in all games and are essentially regarded as good hygiene....
A Beta Version Of Halo Infinite’s Long-Awaited Forge Mode Has Been Released
Halo Infinite may be experiencing a turning point. Halo Infinite’s cooperative narrative and inventive Forge feature have been delayed for months, but 343 Industries has now confirmed when gamers will be able to use both. 343 Industries revised the schedule for both the upcoming Season 3 and the winter...
Axiom Verge 2 The Game’s Sole Creator, Thomas Happ, Discusses How Science Fiction Impacted Both The Gameplay And The Narrative Of The Sequel
Fans eagerly anticipated solo developer Thomas Happ’s follow-up game after the original Axiom Verge’s 2015 release for the PlayStation 4 to much critical acclaim. In 2021, Axiom Verge 2 was exclusively made available on the Epic Games Store for the PC and PS4, and it is now available on the PS5 and Steam. Many of the elements that fans of the first Axiom Verge gameplay loved to see in the follow-up, such as the abundance of collectibles, power-ups, and weapons, are present in the sequel. Still, it also differs drastically from the original in several ways.
Assassin's Creed fans are hyped for rumored "witch trials" game
There are also whispers of an Assassin's Creed game based in Japan
Tomb Raider Fan Is Recreating The Original, One Of The Most Significant 3D Adventure Games Of Its Time
In the early days of 3D gaming, Tomb Raider was a seminal title that made Lara Croft famous. The legendary game from Core Design, which served as one of the sources of inspiration for the Uncharted titles, is still making waves today, especially in light of the 2013 revival of the franchise. Although the games have generally been three dimensions, one fan has chosen to redesign the first installment as a two-dimensional game.
Victoria 3, The Upcoming Major Grand Strategy Title From Paradox Interactive, Now Has A New Trailer And A Release Date
Paradox Interactive took more than a decade to announce a follow-up to its epic 19th-century grand strategy game Victoria 2, but it won’t take more than a year to release from there. Paradox Dropped a new Victoria 3 trailer today showing off some of the gameplay, and that’s the critical bit – revealing that it will launch on Steam on October 25th.
Two DLC Packs For The Sims 4 Will Be Released In September
A new batch of The Sims 4 downloadable content DLC has been unveiled, including new kid-friendly clothing options and furnishings with a desert theme. The Sims 4’s upcoming DLC, First Fits Kit, was unveiled last night, August 30, and will go on sale on September 1. According to the...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Where can you get the Dragon Ball mythic items
Dragon Ball mythics are taking over the game but where can you find them?. Dragon Ball mythics are all over the place on the Fortnite island. The Nimbus cloud and the Kamehameha blast have become the items everyone wants, and while they aren’t guaranteed to win you a game, they sure make things easier. Especially the Nimbus cloud.
According To Square Enix, Who Also Published Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road For Mobile Devices, Players Can Now Download The Offline Version Of The Game For Android And iOS
It’s been almost four months since Square Enix held an online event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its RPG franchise Kingdom Hearts. In addition to releasing a fantastic video for Kingdom Hearts 4, the Japanese developer also provided information on its mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. Finally, Square Enix has delivered its pledge to do so this month, releasing an offline version of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road for download.
Firewall Zero Hour, A Well-Known PSVR Title, Reveals A Big Headline
One of the most popular games available on the platform is FPS Firewall: Zero Hour, a PSVR unique live service. Moreover, a PlayStation-exclusive game that is regarded to be among the best shooters ever made. The tenth and last season of the television show Firewall: Zero Hour began this summer....
The 2017 First-Person Shooter Was Marketed As A Creative Reinterpretation Of 2006’s Prey, But It Seems Like The Makers Were Obliged To Make That Link
Prey’s 2017 creative director and founder, Raphael Colantonio, has alleged Bethesda compelled developers to link their game to an already-existing intellectual property. According to Colantonio, the first-person shooter‘s creators never intended for it to be a “creative reinvention” of the 2006 game of the same name.
Despite The Fact That Final Fantasy 16 Is On JRPG Fans’ Minds, It Appears That Square Enix Will Be Focusing On Other Titles During Tokyo Game Show
Since its trailer was released in 2020, fans of Final Fantasy have been anticipating the series’ upcoming mainline game, Final Fantasy 16. Many people probably expected to learn anything brand-new about the game shortly at a significant gaming event like TGS because the game’s release window is gradually drawing near.
Those unfamiliars With JRPGs May Thinks Soul Hackers 2 Is A Massive Task Here Is The Guaidane For It
Many well-known games, including Persona and the Shin Megami Tensei series, have been created by Atlus, including Soul Hackers 2, a JRPG. While it shares elements with both series, it stands apart thanks to its distinctive art style, intricate plot, and multifaceted characters. As Ringo, a young AI with emotions and conscious thought, players must save the world from “The Great One,” an unknown monster. Ringo and her twin Figure are thrown into the domain of demons and demon summoners, where they get trapped between two summoner organizations engaged in a futile conflict.
