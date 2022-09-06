Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
WISH-TV
Fallen marine honored by golf fundraiser for children
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation will honor Corporal Humberto Sanchez who was killed in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in 2021. Kevin Rankel, a member of the Marine Corp, said the event is on track to raise $100,000 in scholarship money...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WISH-TV
3 Hoosiers react to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘This is certainly, after 70 years, the Elizabethan age’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Indianapolis are calling it the end of an age as Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne. “I was broken-hearted when I heard that she wasn’t doing well, and, for the palace to have made a statement, I knew that it was probably really grave because they have always been so private about health matters,” said Chelsey Wetzel, owner of Union Jack Pub.
WISH-TV
Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County
Local professional dancers and some of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces will team up on Thursday night to compete in the annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. It benefits Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County and...
WISH-TV
Westfield’s West Fork Whiskey Co. becomes one of U.S.’s largest craft whiskey distilleries
West Fork Whiskey Co. has announced the grand opening of its 30,000 square-foot agritourism facility in Westfield, Indiana, making it one of the largest craft whiskey distilleries in the U.S. and one of the largest agritourism experiences in the Midwest. Carlos Salazar, executive chef at Mash House, joined us Tuesday...
WISH-TV
Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday
This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
WISH-TV
Increasing humidity and rain chances this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more dry and bright day is on the way before we turn the corner towards rain chances and muggy air this upcoming weekend. Thursday night: Another comfortable and dry night will be on deck with lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday:...
WISH-TV
Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing
MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and...
WISH-TV
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police. Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to an accident on the ramp from Exit 113 to State Road 9 near Shelbyville. Shelby...
WISH-TV
Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case: two counts of rape, a count of sexual battery, and a count of criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Illinois, resident, was being held in the Will County jail in Joliet, Illinois, awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
WISH-TV
White Nationalist group within legal right to march in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Patriot Front, a white nationalist group and listed hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was within their legal right to march the downtown streets of Indianapolis, according to officials. “If you believe that a crime might be committed, or once one does, you...
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Mooresville High School student hit near bus stop; driver arrested
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for drunk driving after a Mooresville High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner tells News 8. The student, identified only as a female, was hit at around 6:50 a.m. while crossing the street...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
WISH-TV
Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans. Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say....
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg, Indiana State Police say. Michael Dubak was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Dubak was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds...
WISH-TV
Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
