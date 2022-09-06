ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Eliminates [SPOILER] Because He’s Not Ready To Get Engaged

By Alyssa Norwin
Image Credit: ABC

Johnny DePhillipo’s journey on The Bachelorette came to an end during the show’s Sept. 5 episode. Johnny had the daytime portion of his ovenight date with Gabby Windey, and they realized that they weren’t on the same page about some things. Gabby explained to Johnny that she was ready to make a relationship her priority, and made it clear that she was serious about getting engaged at the end of the show.

However, when she asked Johnny if he’d be ready to propose in just two weeks, he wasn’t so sure. “That’s a hard thing to think about,” he admitted. “It’s like a battle in my head. I don’t know what to think or do. You deserve everything and should get everything you want. So where do I stand on that is such a hard thing to decide.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4KrV_0hjSiIqx00
Gabby Windey and Johnny DePhillipo on their one-on-one. (ABC)

When Johnny admitted that he wasn’t sure if he could bring 100 percent to the table, Gabby took a minute to herself so she could process everything. “It seems like he’s not able to commit,” she said. “It’s really frustrated because I’m so ready at this point to leave here engaged with someone who’s committed to me. But what if he feels like he can’t or shouldn’t be with me? I’m feeling really frustrated because there’s a big part of me that’s been asked to be loved my whole life so having to ask Johnny about his feelings really hurt. I don’t want to step into an overnight date knowing there’s still big questions unanswered.”

When Gabby finally gathered her thoughts, she got the answers she was looking for. “Life with you would be insane,” Johnny told Gabby. “You are exaclty the person that I would want to fall in love with and be my person forever, but I just don’t know if I can get to an engagement in the next week or so. It’s not that I’m not falling for you or can’t see myself with you, it just scares me. I don’t know if I can bring 100 percent to the table and commit to that end result.”

By that point, Gabby realized that she and Johnny wanted two different things. She wound up eliminating him and ending their relationship, but they parted on good terms.

