Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO