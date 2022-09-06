ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii State
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique

After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
HAWAII STATE
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
LAHAINA, HI
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road

Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
HILO, HI
Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
MAKAKILO, HI
Pennsylvania woman dies after shark attack

A Pennsylvania woman has died after a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The woman’s name has not been released at this time, but reports say that the woman is 58 years old from Lake Erie. The woman was on the Harmony of the Seas cruise with her family at Green Cray when a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
