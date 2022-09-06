Read full article on original website
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
Shark attack closes Hawaii beach, leaves victim in critical condition
At least one woman was hospitalized Saturday after a shark attack closed a Hawaii beach on Labor Day weekend.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
Woman suffers "serious bite" after apparent shark attack on Maui's north shore
Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui's north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "serious bite."
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
WATCH: Dog rescued after being trapped in Hawaii lava crack
From rappelling off cliffs to squeezing into deep volcanic fissures, Kawika Singson will go to far lengths to reunite dogs with their families. Last week, he helped another find a happy ending.
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK’s royal family
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound...
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
Pennsylvania woman dies after shark attack
A Pennsylvania woman has died after a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The woman’s name has not been released at this time, but reports say that the woman is 58 years old from Lake Erie. The woman was on the Harmony of the Seas cruise with her family at Green Cray when a […]
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
