Freedman’s Favorites: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The best job I’ve ever had. As I’m writing this sentence, it’s almost exactly six months to the day since I joined FantasyPros and BettingPros as the Director of Content. What I said in my announcement tweet in February is still true: My goal at FantasyPros is...
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m constantly amused at the impassioned debate that occurs every year over terminology in fantasy football. One of the biggest flash points is the term “sleeper.”. You can’t write an article or a Twitter post calling a player a sleeper without at least one person taking issue with it in the comments. “Hey, that guy isn’t a sleeper. EVERYONE knows to draft him!” “He’s not a sleeper, he’s a breakout!” Etc, etc.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t have too many good things to say about Soldier Field a few weeks ago. However, he’s now done a complete U-Turn following the Bears’ decision to make a major change on the stadium ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After being criticized by no […] The post Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers-Vikings Wednesday Injury Report
Allen Lazard was the only player to not practice on Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers get ready for Week 1 at the Minnesota Vikings.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
National Women’s Organization is calling for the NFL to ban Jon Gruden from ever coaching again
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden would love to coach again after being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, but one of the largest Women’s Organizations in the world is calling for the NFL to ban the former coach from returning. According to NOW, National Organization for Women, they want...
Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May
Kay Adams is back on TV with a new sports-centric morning show after leaving te NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' in May. The post Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Transactions for September 8, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Texans hosted LB Emeke Egbule, LB Rashod Berry and DL Micah Dew-Treadway. Rams signed RT Rob Havenstein to a three year extension. Rams are working to finalize an extension for HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead through 2026. New Orleans Saints. Saints signed OL Wyatt Davis off the Giants...
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1
The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on […] The post Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
