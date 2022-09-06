Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's visit to Brenham among the Brazos Valley's biggest matchups in Week 3
Week 3 is finally here as we inch closer to the start of district play in high school football. Weather and lightning delays slowed things down in Week 2, but most teams in the Brazos Valley were able to play their games — just later than they would’ve liked. Hopefully, Friday will have plenty of clear skies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated freshman White 36, Lufkin freshman B 8
Five different Tigers scored touchdowns as the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team beat Lufkin B 36-8 on Thursday. Consol’s Marco Steptoe, Willie McMurry and Josiah Flippen each ran for a touchdown, while Darius Scott caught a 61-yard TD pass from Flippen. Kash Gonzales also returned a fumble 55 yards for a score.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 4-star DB Bravion Rogers re-commits to Texas A&M
La Grange four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers announced he has recommited to sign with Texas A&M on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Rogers is the nation’s 40th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the state’s ninth-ranked player, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rogers committed to the Aggies on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "D-Lay" | S9 EP1
The Pulse is back with a brand new season of Aggie Football. On the season premiere we revisit training camp and how the A&M campus embraces this team. We also go inside the locker room and on the field for game one as the Aggies took on the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team sweeps Sam Houston State in three sets
A Tuesday match in the middle of nonconference play isn’t always a norm for the Texas A&M volleyball team. But with the quick turnarounds that can happen during Southeastern Conference play, head coach Bird Kuhn said she wanted her team to experience play on short rest. The Aggies made...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls cross country team wins Waco Midway meet, boys place second
WACO — The A&M Consolidated girls cross country team won the Waco Midway Invitational on Thursday, while Consol’s boys placed second at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex. Madison Black placed second for the Lady Tigers followed by teammates Rachel Moran (fourth), Elizabeth Gregory (fifth), Molly McDonald (seventh), Kinsley Kornegay (11th), Kat Fix (12th), Izzy Farrar (18th) and Logen Feldhousen (21st).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ribbons to be passed out for suicide awareness before A&M football game Saturday
Texas A&M University officials are using a new way to promote the sixth annual “Not Another Aggie: Suicide Awareness Month” and in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday. Representatives from A&M’s Suicide Awareness & Prevention Office [SAPO] will be handing out about 1,500 purple and teal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M athletes made more than $4 million in NIL deals last year
Texas A&M athletes collected more than $4 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation since it was made legal on July 1, 2021, with football leading the charge at more than $3.3 million in deals. According to university-tracked information obtained by The Eagle through the Texas Open Records Act,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men’s basketball team announces its SEC schedule
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule for 2023 on Wednesday. A&M will open SEC play on the road at Florida on Jan. 4 and also will play road games at South Carolina (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 25), Arkansas (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 18), Mississippi State (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops five-setter on road
SPRING — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team rallied to force a fifth set but lost to Class 6A’s Klein Collins 25-23, 25-27, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8 in nondistrict play Tuesday night. Consol’s Ella Norton had 17 kills and hit .310, while Lesley Munoz had 15 kills and a .367...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 21 Texas A&M soccer team to host TCU on Thursday
The 21st-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ellis Field. The match will air live on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies (4-0-2) played to their second 0-0 tie of the season Sunday at Ohio State. It was their fifth shutout and kept A&M unbeaten this season. MaKhiya McDonald leads the team in goals (four) and points (nine), while Kate Colvin has two goals and four assists, and Sawyer Dumond has two goals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from Austin Westlake four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Shanahan is the nation’s 150th-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The Aggies now have 11 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Garcia scores five goals to lead Blinn men’s soccer team past Northeast Texas
BRENHAM — Freshman David Garcia scored a program-record five goals to lead the Blinn men’s soccer team past Northeast Texas 7-1 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at Rankin Field. Sophomore forward Kamille Kum and freshman forward Joseph Ray also scored goals for Blinn (5-0-1, 2-0), which...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's tennis team earns five spots in ITA preseason individual rankings
Texas A&M senior Noah Schachter is ranked 19th in singles in the ITA’s preseason individual rankings, leading three members of the Aggie men’s tennis team who earned spots on the list. Central Florida transfer Trey Hilderbrand is ranked 50th, and junior Raphael Perot is No. 72. In men’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Sept. 9
The Ranch Harley-Davidson will host its seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sunday. The event starts at noon with the police-escorted ride starting at 1 p.m. Those interested in riding should arrive by 12:45 p.m. for staging in The Ranch’s new parking lot. After returning from the ride, there will be comments from a first responder who went to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001. Also food for purchase and free beer, soda and water. 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. theranchhd.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
City to blame for problems at Northgate
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is entirely correct that the situation at Northgate has become problematic. Crime is up, EMS incidents are up, and the police department now has a dedicated squad of officers who are assigned to work the area on a full-time basis. Even so, the police...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 killed in Wednesday crash on U.S. 79 near Hearne
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 near Texas 6 outside of Hearne, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated one vehicle traveling northbound failed to drive in a single lane and hit another vehicle head on. The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Blinn College’s Performing Arts Series presents “The Greatest Piano Men,” a musical featuring the songs of Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Billy Joel. Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. $35. blinnbrenham.ludus.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's tennis team opens season with five individual rankings
The Texas A&M women’s tennis teams has five players or doubles tandems in the preseason individual ITA rankings announced Tuesday led by ninth-ranked senior Carson Branstine. Sophomore Mary Stoiana is ranked 58th in singles, and graduate Jayci Goldsmith is No. 109. Branstine and Goldsmith are No. 21 in doubles,...
