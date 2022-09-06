The 21st-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ellis Field. The match will air live on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies (4-0-2) played to their second 0-0 tie of the season Sunday at Ohio State. It was their fifth shutout and kept A&M unbeaten this season. MaKhiya McDonald leads the team in goals (four) and points (nine), while Kate Colvin has two goals and four assists, and Sawyer Dumond has two goals.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO