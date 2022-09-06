Man set on fire in August still recovering in ICU, passionate to recover from burns and addiction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
Worker’s body recovered after trench collapse in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — The body of a man who was working in a Renton trench has been recovered after the trench collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies assisted the recovery effort, which is now over. The Renton Regional Fire Authority first tweeted about the incident just before 2 p.m. as...
Death in New Year’s Eve house fire in Tacoma ruled a homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — A man found dead at a home that caught fire on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Tacoma is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 83-year-old Jame Elliott. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
AOL Corp
Homicide victim found near Orting after Olympia teen’s disappearance is identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
KING-5
An antidote for meth addiction? Doctors in Everett say it's quite possible
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett hospital was chosen to take part in a research study for a new treatment for meth addiction. So far, doctors say results have been promising. Curtis Letzkus has been through the Providence Hospital emergency department more times than he can remember for overdoses and other addiction-related issues.
Smash actress Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, niece and brother-in-law are killed in horror plane crash in Seattle
ACTRESS Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, niece, and brother-in-law were killed in a horrific plane crash, according to reports. Megan Hilty - known for her role in NBC's musical drama Smash - lost three family members in the plane crash in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, according to TMZ. The plane, described...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle
A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
