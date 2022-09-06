ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man set on fire in August still recovering in ICU, passionate to recover from burns and addiction

By Ava Wainhouse, KHQ Local News Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death in New Year’s Eve house fire in Tacoma ruled a homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man found dead at a home that caught fire on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Tacoma is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 83-year-old Jame Elliott. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Amputation#Drugs#Pneumonia#Violent Crime#Harborview Medical Center
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING-5

An antidote for meth addiction? Doctors in Everett say it's quite possible

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett hospital was chosen to take part in a research study for a new treatment for meth addiction. So far, doctors say results have been promising. Curtis Letzkus has been through the Providence Hospital emergency department more times than he can remember for overdoses and other addiction-related issues.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy