Pasadena, CA

City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena

After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
PASADENA, CA
Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration

Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
PASADENA, CA
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest

An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA

