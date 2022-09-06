Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Controversial Pasadena Bar Proposes Expanded Offerings Same Day as Hearing Officer Review of Its Efforts to Correct Past Complaints
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer denied a number of requests for new offerings by an Old Pasadena bar and restaurant he was reviewing Wednesday for its track record in taking steps to correct previous complaints by police and other city departments. Der Wolfskopf Bar and Restaurant, 72 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,...
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
Canyon News
Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LA City Council Reinstates $50K Reward in 2020 Shooting Death
The Los Angeles City Council reinstated a $50,000 reward offer Tuesday for information in the killing of a man who was gunned down in November 2020 in the downtown Los Angeles area.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
More Than 69,000 People Are Experiencing Homelessness in LA – An Uptick From Last Count
In L.A.’s first homeless count during the pandemic, the numbers are still going up. But officials say there’s a “flattening of the curve.”
pasadenanow.com
School Superintendents Want LA County to Align With State on Masking
Twenty-four school superintendents, including those in South Pasadena, Monrovia, La Cañada and San Marino, signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. The county mandate...
pasadenanow.com
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
pasadenanow.com
Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration
Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were filmed arresting a volunteer at their own community movie night
Robert Cortez was with his childhood friend helping set up chairs for an event organized in part by the LAPD when a patrol car noticed the young men.
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
newsantaana.com
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
