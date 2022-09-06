ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia’s Christopher Smith Garners SEC Defensive Player Of The Week Honors

By Georgia Sports Communications
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03r1vT_0hjSIzVY00

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog senior safety has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against No. 11 Oregon, according to an announcement Monday.

Smith, a native of Atlanta, Ga., shares this week’s accolade with Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Smith was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week following Georgia’s season-opening win versus No. 3 Clemson last year.

As one of only three starters remaining from Georgia’s 2021 national championship defense, Smith demonstrated his leadership with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and an interception during the 49-3 rout of the Ducks. This marked Smith’s second straight season opener with a pick. Anchored by Smith in the back, the Bulldogs held Oregon without a touchdown for the first time in a game since 2017.

Georgia takes on Samford (1-0, 0-0 Southern Conference) in Athens on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the SEC Network will televise the matchup.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

ATLANTA — (AP) — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said. The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty" and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.
COBB COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy