Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Utah Jazz Star
On September 8, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks all have interest in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker Rating for NBA2K23 Unveiled
The Phoenix Suns will be led by cover athlete Devin Booker, who is rated as a 91 overall player in the game.
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 New York Knicks Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Nate Robinson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New York Knicks. The Knicks didn't have the offseason they wanted, which was capped off by watching Cleveland steal away Donovan Mitchell from Utah. This has affected New York's overall team rating quite drastically, but the addition of Jalen Brunson did soften the blow. If you're curious about who the Knicks' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Knicks roster.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
Yardbarker
Suns One of Few Top Teams to Control NBA Draft Assets
The Phoenix Suns again find themselves as one of the top teams in the league thanks to their talent assembled, both via trade and drafting. It's not rare for teams to sell the farm in order to obtain top players and make a push for a title. It's also not rare for teams to tank in order for better draft position, or even meddle in the middle without sacrificing assets nor performance.
Yardbarker
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Due For Big Season
Despite all the offseason drama circulating around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, is he due for a true breakout season?. Throughout the 2021-22 campaign questions swirled on whether it was worth it the Suns to give Ayton a max contract at season's end when he was set to become a restricted free agent.
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents
The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on […] The post Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Victor Wembanyama, projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, will match up against another star prospect, Scoot Henderson, in Nevada exhibitions, source says
Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will travel to Las Vegas next month for a pair of highly anticipated games, matching up with projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, a source told ESPN. Metropolitans 92 from Paris will take on G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in...
Yardbarker
Damion Lee Excited to Join Phoenix Suns in NBA.com Interview
Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns SG Damion Lee spoke with Suns.com about his journey in basketball and his excitement to be in the Valley for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Lee has battled health problems from day one, beginning with complications at his birth to two ACL tears in three years (2013 to his right) and (2016 to the left).
LOOK: Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Gets His Own Mural in San Antonio
Spurs fans have clearly taken a huge liking to the rookie out of Notre Dame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jazz Mailbag: Could Utah move forward with Mike Conley?
Also, how long might a rebuild take? And what’s the latest on Collin Sexton? Still lots to sort out with the Utah Jazz heading into 2022 training camp in Salt Lake City.
2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker
Players on two-way contracts are becoming more and more important in today’s NBA. Here is who each of the 30 teams around the NBA have signed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.
NBA・
Comments / 0