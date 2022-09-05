NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Nate Robinson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New York Knicks. The Knicks didn't have the offseason they wanted, which was capped off by watching Cleveland steal away Donovan Mitchell from Utah. This has affected New York's overall team rating quite drastically, but the addition of Jalen Brunson did soften the blow. If you're curious about who the Knicks' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Knicks roster.

