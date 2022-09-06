ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash, Later Arrested for DUI

On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a single motorcycle accident. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested 42-year-old Cassandra Inman of Davis Junction for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Inman was transported to St. Anthony Medical Center, where she was treated for a moderate injury.
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash.
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release.
Two Teens Sent to the Hospital for Injuries Following Rollover Crash Sunday Evening

On Sunday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 3,000 block of S. Knoll Road for a rollover accident with injuries.
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed.
Police respond to Boone County rollover

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department announces Labor Day 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign results

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Second victim in deadly LaSalle County house explosion identified

ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - The Winnebago County Coroner has released the identity of the second victim, who died Saturday in a house explosion in rural LaSalle County.
