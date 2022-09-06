Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash, Later Arrested for DUI
On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a single motorcycle accident. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested 42-year-old Cassandra Inman of Davis Junction for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Inman was transported to St. Anthony Medical Center, where she was treated for a moderate injury.
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Teens Sent to the Hospital for Injuries Following Rollover Crash Sunday Evening
On Sunday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 3,000 block of S. Knoll Road for a rollover accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 19 yr. old, Alan Krug, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Krug was traveling northbound on Knoll Road, when he lost control of his vehicle on the gravel portion of the roadway and traveled off of the east side of the roadway where the vehicle overturned several times in a cornfield before coming to rest.
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
Police respond to Boone County rollover
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Boone County firefighters warn drivers after 9 serious crashes in 5 days
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A handful of accidents in Boone County has prompted officials to warn drivers. First responders have gone to nine crashes that sent people to the hospital in less than a week. One emergency responder said that a car is a lethal weapon, one one false move can mean life or […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Wanted on Cook County Warrant for Drug Manufacturing and Delivery Arrested in Morrison Following Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua A. Alvarado of Chicago on East Lincolnway at Bishop Road for a moving violation. Because of the traffic stop, Alvarado was issued a citation for Speeding and was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
Police investigate ‘serious’ 3 car crash at Jefferson and Winnebago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway. Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
WIFR
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
Boone County has eight car crashes in four days
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Fire Protection District 2 warned drivers to slow down and pay attention after they responded to eight crashes in just four days. The latest happened Monday morning at Spring Creek Road and Shaw Roads, where two vehicles ended up in the ditch. No one was hurt, but the […]
hoiabc.com
Second victim in deadly LaSalle County house explosion identified
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - The Winnebago County Coroner has released the identity of the second victim, who died Saturday in a house explosion in rural LaSalle County. The Coroner says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being airlifted to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled to...
Comments / 0