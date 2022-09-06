ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Dixon Police Hopes Some Area Kid Gets a Chance to Reel in the Big One at the Annual Cops and Bobbers Event this Saturday

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Art in the Park Sculpture Walk was a Great Time Until the Rain Came

Rock Falls Tourism said they had an eventful Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery Saturday afternoon. There was a good turnout; this was before the clouds decided to open up. Until the rain came down it seemed the crowd, the sculptures and artists, the art vendors, the food and the band was working smoothly.
ROCK FALLS, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Blackhawk Firefighters Association Hosting 9-11 Remembrance Service on Sunday

The Blackhawk Firefighters Association is hosting a Community Together in Unity service to remember the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. The ceremony will take place at the Dixon City Fire Department in the bay area beginning at 12 noon and should run for about a hour. There will be readings, the showing of the colors and the memorial bell ringing.
DIXON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Dixon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
97ZOK

Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

On Saturday Night, Prophetstown Was The Place To Be

Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s own Fred South takes us in a bit of a different direction in this look back at historical Prophetstown. Often the wonderful folks at the PAHS present us with a past seen through old publications, very often old Echo articles. For this journey those same wonderful folks have cultivated a historical record straight from the memories and experiences of people who lived it. Please enjoy this highly entertaining look back, as seen through the eyes of our friends, family and neighbors.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal: Hospital Security Guard Tells Us Their Paranormal Experiences While Patrolling A Local Hospital

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dixon Police Cops
walls102.com

Dog park plans move forward in Mendota

MENDOTA – Soon dog owners in Mendota will have a place to go to let their dogs run around. The city chose A & K Fencing of Peru to construct the new fencing at a cost of $17,500. The dog park will be located west of the west shelter at Lake Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash, Later Arrested for DUI

On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a single motorcycle accident. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested 42-year-old Cassandra Inman of Davis Junction for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Inman was transported to St. Anthony Medical Center, where she was treated for a moderate injury.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

1 dead in early morning Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — District 7 troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78 near I-80 in rural Henry County the morning of Thursday Sept. 8, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said that the first driver was traveling south on IL 78 when...
HENRY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy