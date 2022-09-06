Dixon Police Hopes Some Area Kid Gets a Chance to Reel in the Big One at the Annual Cops and Bobbers Event this Saturday

Read full article on original website
Dixon Police Finds a Flexible and Cost Effective Way to Provide Security at Local Outdoor Events
Over the last few years, there have been tragic events that have taken place at festivals and parades around the country. This has brought the challenge to local law enforcement the need to improve security. There are a large number of outdoor events in Dixon each year and Chief Steve...
Rock Falls Art in the Park Sculpture Walk was a Great Time Until the Rain Came
Rock Falls Tourism said they had an eventful Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery Saturday afternoon. There was a good turnout; this was before the clouds decided to open up. Until the rain came down it seemed the crowd, the sculptures and artists, the art vendors, the food and the band was working smoothly.
Rock Falls Council Wants to Give Police and Fire a Little Bit More Power to Stay Out of the Dark
During storms and the like that could knock out the electricity to everyone in a community, there are some organizations that by law must have an alternative source of electricity. This way their vital services can still operate, even when everyone else is in the dark. Rock Falls Police and...
Blackhawk Firefighters Association Hosting 9-11 Remembrance Service on Sunday
The Blackhawk Firefighters Association is hosting a Community Together in Unity service to remember the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. The ceremony will take place at the Dixon City Fire Department in the bay area beginning at 12 noon and should run for about a hour. There will be readings, the showing of the colors and the memorial bell ringing.
Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis
In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
New Ordinance Makes Meeting Between Organizers and City of Sterling Mandatory in Regards to Outdoor Events
Sterling Mayor Skip Lee said at the City Council meeting Tuesday night, when he first became mayor there were only a few outdoor events in Sterling. Times have changed and more and more venues are moving to the outdoors. The mayor said this has always brought with it safety concerns....
On Saturday Night, Prophetstown Was The Place To Be
Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s own Fred South takes us in a bit of a different direction in this look back at historical Prophetstown. Often the wonderful folks at the PAHS present us with a past seen through old publications, very often old Echo articles. For this journey those same wonderful folks have cultivated a historical record straight from the memories and experiences of people who lived it. Please enjoy this highly entertaining look back, as seen through the eyes of our friends, family and neighbors.
Rockford Paranormal: Hospital Security Guard Tells Us Their Paranormal Experiences While Patrolling A Local Hospital
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Dog park plans move forward in Mendota
MENDOTA – Soon dog owners in Mendota will have a place to go to let their dogs run around. The city chose A & K Fencing of Peru to construct the new fencing at a cost of $17,500. The dog park will be located west of the west shelter at Lake Mendota.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monster trucks are coming to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center next March. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party show will include monster trucks such as Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and more, plus the all-new Gunkster. The event promises a dance party, laser light show, and Hot Wheels toy […]
Vintage cars on display in Rockford’s Labor Day car show
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford United Labor hosted its annual Labor Day vintage car show at Davis Park, with more than 150 cars and trucks on display. Riders came from across the Midwest for the “We Are One Labor Day Classic Car Show” event, which also featured live music and a vendors’ row. “The favorite […]
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash, Later Arrested for DUI
On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a single motorcycle accident. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested 42-year-old Cassandra Inman of Davis Junction for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Inman was transported to St. Anthony Medical Center, where she was treated for a moderate injury.
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Coming soon: 4 new businesses set to open (and 2 changing locations) in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Coming soon signs have been popping up around the city the last few weeks. Here’s a quick roundup of some of the national chains and local establishments set to open for business in the Rockford region later this year. Our list includes two businesses making short moves to new locations in the city.
1 dead in early morning Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — District 7 troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78 near I-80 in rural Henry County the morning of Thursday Sept. 8, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said that the first driver was traveling south on IL 78 when...
Is a New Restaurant Opening at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center?
When the news broke a few months ago that the Mary's Market location in Edgebrook Shopping Center was closing permanently, many Rockfordians were sad, but it turns out Mary's Market's story isn't quite over yet. Edgebrook Announces New Tenant For Former Mary's Market Space. On Tuesday, Edgebrook announced that a...
