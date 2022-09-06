Read full article on original website
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile. Sometime after 4:30 a.m., an employee at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue called police to report...
Chico police arrest man on suspicion of hate crime
“On 9/5/2022 at 1:36 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street for a reported battery against a person. Officers arrived and contacted the victim who stated a male subject, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business, made a derogatory statement in regards to the sexual orientation of the occupants inside the business, and proceeded to shoot them with Orbeez. Orbeez are a popular toy containing superabsorbent polymer balls that grow when submerged in water. Orbeez can be discharged from a water pellet gun, gel blaster, or splaterball gun. The victim indicated he was struck in the head with multiple Orbeez but no medical aid was needed.
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
Man who escaped Butte County Jail caught in Oroville
OROVILLE — The man who escaped from Butte County Jail on Aug. 31 is back in custody. Butte County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Coordinator Megan McCann said that sheriff’s detectives were following up on leads in South Oroville when one of them saw Miles Bondley in the south Oroville area.
Chico Police: Missing man located safe in Lassen County
CHICO, Calif. - Thursday 3 a.m. update:. Chico police said a man reported missing in Chico has been found alive in Lassen County. Police said Erik Scott Vickner was located by the Lassen County Sheriff's Offie. Vickner was taken to the hospital for observation. Original story- Chico police are looking...
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
Suspect in deadly Quinceañera stabbing pleads not guilty
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in the deadly Quinceañera stabbing in Tehama County pled not guilty to all charges in court on Wednesday, according to Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers. Rogers said Steele Stewart, 18, pled not guilty to first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Chico Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly crash
CHICO, Calif. — The driver of a sedan may have had a medical issue, causing them to crash into a pickup truck on Park Avenue near Carmichael Drive Wednesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two cars around 2 p.m. The driver...
CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
Forward progress of fire off Pentz Road stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Pentz Road. The fire was about two acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread, CAL FIRE said. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. off Zephyr Road and...
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
Firefighters contain building fire in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a building fire in Los Molinos Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE says the fire was on Buena Vista Avenue and broke out around 2 p.m. At about 2:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews will remain at the...
Thursday marks 2 years since Bear Fire burned through Butte County communities
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago on Thursday the deadly Bear Fire exploded, burning through Berry Creek and Feather Falls. Sixteen people died, 2,400 buildings were destroyed and more than 300,000 acres burned before crews contained it. Thousands of people lost their homes and were left to figure out...
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
Investigation Leads to Fentanyl Death Charges of a Yuba City Man
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An over 8 month long investigation into a fentanyl-related death last December has resulted in 23-year-old Kiana Marshall of Yuba City being charged for allegedly providing Eric Martinez with the fatal dose. Martinez was found unresponsive at his residence in the 1900 block of Raj Court in Yuba City. NET-5 officials say it was determined Martinez “had a sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.”
