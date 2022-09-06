ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

virginiasports.com

Virginia Kicks Off ACC Play in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2) is set to open conference play against Virginia Tech (0-3-1) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s contest against Virginia Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Carry Momentum Into Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia volleyball team is more than 20 percent of the way through its regular-season schedule and has yet to play at Memorial Gymnasium. That’s about to change. Starting Friday night against Charlotte, UVA will play its next eight matches at Mem Gym, three...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

New Challenge Awaits Hoos in Champaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team opened the season in friendly surroundings, defeating Richmond 34-17 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers won’t find the atmosphere as hospitable this weekend. On Saturday, Virginia (1-0) will take on Illinois (1-1) in a non-conference game at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Faces Illinois on Saturday in First Road Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: In addition...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Freshmen Spark Offense In Victory Over Oregon State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of freshmen combined for three goals in the first half on Thursday (Sept. 8) as Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter helped spark the offense for No. 5 Virginia (7-0-0) in a 5-0 victory over Oregon State (3-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 25’ –...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Appleton Named Women’s ACC Performer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Margot Appleton of the Virginia women’s cross country program was named the first ACC Women’s Performer of the Week for the 2022 season after securing a win at the Spider Alumni Open, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). After a standout freshman campaign...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Coach’s Corner With Tony Elliott Returns Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will be back on the air live on Tuesday (Sept. 6) at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

