FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
virginiasports.com
Virginia Kicks Off ACC Play in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2) is set to open conference play against Virginia Tech (0-3-1) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s contest against Virginia Tech...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Carry Momentum Into Homestand
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia volleyball team is more than 20 percent of the way through its regular-season schedule and has yet to play at Memorial Gymnasium. That’s about to change. Starting Friday night against Charlotte, UVA will play its next eight matches at Mem Gym, three...
virginiasports.com
New Challenge Awaits Hoos in Champaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team opened the season in friendly surroundings, defeating Richmond 34-17 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers won’t find the atmosphere as hospitable this weekend. On Saturday, Virginia (1-0) will take on Illinois (1-1) in a non-conference game at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium in...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Faces Illinois on Saturday in First Road Test
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: In addition...
virginiasports.com
Freshmen Spark Offense In Victory Over Oregon State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of freshmen combined for three goals in the first half on Thursday (Sept. 8) as Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter helped spark the offense for No. 5 Virginia (7-0-0) in a 5-0 victory over Oregon State (3-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 25’ –...
virginiasports.com
Appleton Named Women’s ACC Performer of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Margot Appleton of the Virginia women’s cross country program was named the first ACC Women’s Performer of the Week for the 2022 season after securing a win at the Spider Alumni Open, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). After a standout freshman campaign...
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Elliott Returns Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will be back on the air live on Tuesday (Sept. 6) at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
