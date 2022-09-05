ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals make roster moves to add Jessie Bates

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals had one last minor housekeeping move to make in the aftermath of an eventful weekend, though it featured quite a large name — Jessie Bates.

Cincinnati had an extra day to keep Bates off the roster before he officially counted against the 53-man limit. The team addressed this on Monday by waiving cornerback Allan George and releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad.

Beyond the hyped return of Bates, it’s an unfortunate bit of news for Bengals fans. George was an improbable undrafted story who stood out and made the final roster. Moss was a fan favorite as a former teammate of Joe Burrow but had struggles this preseason.

Presumably, George could be back in some capacity soon. But the end goal was to get Bates back on the 53 as he gets ready to suit up while playing on the franchise tag.

