Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Fisk Welcomes Largest Freshman Class in Over 40 Years
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University, one of the nation’s elite private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced a remarkable enrollment increase over the past four years. In 2017, the total student body was 630 students and this fall, Fisk exceeded 1,050 students with an incoming class of just under 400 students. These students arrive from 33 states and five countries to join the Fisk family and to become part of the next generation of executive leaders across every sector of society. Many are first generation students, whose trajectory will define families and communities across the country. In an increasingly minority/majority world, this is the future, and the future looks bright.
Tennessee Tribune
Reggie Jamerson Celebrates One Year of Success With Germantown Community
MEMPHIS, TN — Reggie Jamerson’s hard work has earned him his own franchise and the respect of his community. He’s recently reached the milestone of his one-year anniversary as the owner of the Firehouse Subs franchise in Germantown, just outside of greater Memphis. He started in 2007,...
Tennessee Tribune
Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
Tennessee Tribune
Multicultural Festival in Nashville Held to Spread Awareness to Stop Asian Hate
NASHVILLE, TN —The Korean American Association of Greater Nashville held a festival Saturday, August 27 to commemorate 77 years since the end of the Second World War and to celebrate Korea-US relations, and promote peace among all peoples at the War Memorial Building and Legislative Plaza. Rabecca Shin, president...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Aretha “Susie” Mays Named Caregiver of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association
FRANKLIN, Tenn. Sept. 1, 2022 – Aretha “Susie” Mays, Environmental Services Personnel at AHC Waverly located in Waverly, Tennessee, was named Caregiver of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA). The THCA is comprised of more than 400 members across the state and is dedicated to helping maintain the high standards of licensed long-term care facilities in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer
Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Parent
Immersive King Tut is Coming to Nashville
Lighthouse Immersive is turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. The company — which premiered its Immersive Van Gogh in Nashville this past summer — plans to premiere this new exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on October 21, 2022. With the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, this experience will commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Tennessee Tribune
Sharing Success: ‘Six-Figure Spa Chick’ Holyfield-Parker Uses Platform to Empower
NASHVILLE, TN — She’s an influential powerhouse these days, but Candace Holyfield-Parker, widely known as the “Six-Figure Spa Chick,” had the same beginnings so many do—She started out in the service industry as a waitress, a job she’d held since age 17. Throughout college...
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Tennessee Tribune
Cromwell Media and TSU Form New Football Partnership
NASHVILLE, TN — Cromwell Media and Tennessee State University announced last week that as of September 3, TSU Tigers football games will be heard on 94.9 The Fan. In addition to a live broadcast of the games, a new special weekly show hosted by Head Football Coach Eddie George and Outkick 360’s Jonathan Hutton will air every Monday at 6 p.m. on 102.5/106.3 the Game, starting September 5. Coach George will also make a weekly appearance with former Tennessee Titans teammate, Derrick Mason, on Chase, Willy & D-Mase every Friday at 1 p.m. on 102.5/106.3 The Game.
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits the Nashville housing market
A new Zillow study found Nashville is experiencing “skrinkflation,” meaning homebuyers are paying more for less square footage when compared to before the pandemic.
Tennessee Tribune
New Mural Honors Sidney Poitier and Judy Garland
NASHVILLE, TN — The glittering legacy and cultural importance of Sidney Poitier, as well as the distinctive personality and huge influence of Judy Garland, are now celebrated in a new six story Hollywood mural. Pop artist Tristan Eaton was commissioned to create the spray paint work on the new Aster hotel and club.
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
generalaviationnews.com
Cylinder failure fatal for three
On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
Comments / 0