NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University, one of the nation’s elite private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced a remarkable enrollment increase over the past four years. In 2017, the total student body was 630 students and this fall, Fisk exceeded 1,050 students with an incoming class of just under 400 students. These students arrive from 33 states and five countries to join the Fisk family and to become part of the next generation of executive leaders across every sector of society. Many are first generation students, whose trajectory will define families and communities across the country. In an increasingly minority/majority world, this is the future, and the future looks bright.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO