Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Fisk Welcomes Largest Freshman Class in Over 40 Years

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University, one of the nation’s elite private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced a remarkable enrollment increase over the past four years. In 2017, the total student body was 630 students and this fall, Fisk exceeded 1,050 students with an incoming class of just under 400 students. These students arrive from 33 states and five countries to join the Fisk family and to become part of the next generation of executive leaders across every sector of society. Many are first generation students, whose trajectory will define families and communities across the country. In an increasingly minority/majority world, this is the future, and the future looks bright.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
NASHVILLE, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Aretha “Susie” Mays Named Caregiver of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association

FRANKLIN, Tenn. Sept. 1, 2022 – Aretha “Susie” Mays, Environmental Services Personnel at AHC Waverly located in Waverly, Tennessee, was named Caregiver of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA). The THCA is comprised of more than 400 members across the state and is dedicated to helping maintain the high standards of licensed long-term care facilities in Tennessee.
WAVERLY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer

Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
NASHVILLE, TN
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Immersive King Tut is Coming to Nashville

Lighthouse Immersive is turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. The company — which premiered its Immersive Van Gogh in Nashville this past summer — plans to premiere this new exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on October 21, 2022. With the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, this experience will commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Cromwell Media and TSU Form New Football Partnership

NASHVILLE, TN — Cromwell Media and Tennessee State University announced last week that as of September 3, TSU Tigers football games will be heard on 94.9 The Fan. In addition to a live broadcast of the games, a new special weekly show hosted by Head Football Coach Eddie George and Outkick 360’s Jonathan Hutton will air every Monday at 6 p.m. on 102.5/106.3 the Game, starting September 5. Coach George will also make a weekly appearance with former Tennessee Titans teammate, Derrick Mason, on Chase, Willy & D-Mase every Friday at 1 p.m. on 102.5/106.3 The Game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

New Mural Honors Sidney Poitier and Judy Garland

NASHVILLE, TN — The glittering legacy and cultural importance of Sidney Poitier, as well as the distinctive personality and huge influence of Judy Garland, are now celebrated in a new six story Hollywood mural. Pop artist Tristan Eaton was commissioned to create the spray paint work on the new Aster hotel and club.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
MCMINNVILLE, TN

