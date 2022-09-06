Read full article on original website
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
tiedyetravels.com
Taking the Waters: A Morning at the Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs.
An experience guests a hundred years ago could enjoy is still available to you today, in the original building (and tubs!) where folks have been enjoying a soak in the pure thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park since 1912. The Buckstaff Bathhouse's offerings will leave you relaxed and ready for more adventure in the Spa City.
Firefighter Challenge begins in North Little Rock on Wednesday
We rely on firefighters to keep us safe, but now you can see them put their skills to the test outside of an emergency.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Four Quarter Bar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week" is Four Quarter Bar in the Argenta District of North Little Rock. For more information on Four Quarter Bar, click here.
ARDOT: Little Rock I-30 project will lead to double-lane closures beginning Tuesday
ARDOT: Lane and road closures on and around Interstate 30 are planned.
KATV
Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
talkbusiness.net
Arkana Laboratories plans $30 million expansion, adding jobs in Little Rock
Arkana Laboratories announced plans Wednesday (Sept. 7) to expand its Little Rock operations adding another 20 jobs this year and growing by another 74 workers over the next five years. Company officials also announced plans to purchase and renovate for approximately $30 million their west Little Rock Class A building space on Executive Center Drive.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 by Charles O. Stewart and Patricia Y. Goodwin as a means of recognizing the best and brightest African Americans with Arkansas roots. The first induction ceremony was held on October 30, 1993, in the exhibition hall of Robinson Auditorium. Each year, six inductees from diverse fields of endeavor are recognized for their contribution to African-American culture and to the nation. In 1998, seven inductees were selected.
Watson Chapel using 'restorative room' to help calm students, de-escalate fights
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Letting things go, no matter how small, isn't always easy— and it can also be difficult to ignore emotions in the heat of the moment. Watson Chapel High School may have found a solution to these problems in room 203. "This is the restorative...
Heavy rains slow rush hour around Little Rock metro, block lanes on I-30 downtown
Storms brought heavy rains to central Arkansas Tuesday afternoon, with water over the road slowing traffic around the Little Rock metro just as rush hour started.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
KATV
Rock Region METRO brings public transit to Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Conway announced Thursday, Sept. 1 that the Rock Region METRO will be launching the METRO Connect Conway public micro-transit service. According to Rock Region METRO, the project will begin in late October. There will be two public information meetings on Sept. 13 and 14 to share with the public how the service works.
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
arkadelphian.com
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
MaxPreps
High school football: 1,100-yard output nearly 100 years ago tops list of top 25 single-game offensive yardage totals
Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) has had one of the more prolific offenses in high school football over the past two decades and the Bruins' season-opening 55-29 win over Robinson (Little Rock) was no different as they racked up 739 yards of total offense. But as impressive as Pulaski Academy's...
