Little Rock, AR

Taking the Waters: A Morning at the Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs.

An experience guests a hundred years ago could enjoy is still available to you today, in the original building (and tubs!) where folks have been enjoying a soak in the pure thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park since 1912. The Buckstaff Bathhouse's offerings will leave you relaxed and ready for more adventure in the Spa City.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkana Laboratories plans $30 million expansion, adding jobs in Little Rock

Arkana Laboratories announced plans Wednesday (Sept. 7) to expand its Little Rock operations adding another 20 jobs this year and growing by another 74 workers over the next five years. Company officials also announced plans to purchase and renovate for approximately $30 million their west Little Rock Class A building space on Executive Center Drive.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 by Charles O. Stewart and Patricia Y. Goodwin as a means of recognizing the best and brightest African Americans with Arkansas roots. The first induction ceremony was held on October 30, 1993, in the exhibition hall of Robinson Auditorium. Each year, six inductees from diverse fields of endeavor are recognized for their contribution to African-American culture and to the nation. In 1998, seven inductees were selected.
ARKANSAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Rock Region METRO brings public transit to Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Conway announced Thursday, Sept. 1 that the Rock Region METRO will be launching the METRO Connect Conway public micro-transit service. According to Rock Region METRO, the project will begin in late October. There will be two public information meetings on Sept. 13 and 14 to share with the public how the service works.
CONWAY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August

CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
CADDO VALLEY, AR
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man

A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR

