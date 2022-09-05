ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dodger Stadium#Sweeps
NBC Sports

Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium

Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs

San Diego Padres fans will not be happy with what happened with marquee trade deadline acquisition, outfielder Juan Soto, in the third inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the second pitch of his at-bat against Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry in the bottom of the third inning, Soto was hit with a […] The post Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Villar blasts two homers in career game vs. Kershaw, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Madison Bumgarner did not expect David Villar to swing. The Giants' rookie infielder made his big league debut on July 4 against Bumgarner, who opened the second inning by trying to run a fastball across the outside of the plate for strike one. Villar ambushed him, scorching a double off the top of the wall. It was a show of fearlessness, and that continued Wednesday, when Villar had his best big league game two months after his debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy