Dodgers News: Fernando Valenzuela Earns a Very Special Award at Dodger Stadium
Fernando Valenzuela has had a lot of huge moments on the field at Dodger Stadium and will probably have more. A complete game victory in the World Series as a 20-year-old rookie. A no-hitter as a 29-year-old on the downslope of his career. And hopefully, eventually, a ceremony on the field as the Dodgers officially retire number 34 in his honor.
Max Muncy homers twice as Dodgers keep dominating Giants
Max Muncy homered twice and Joey Gallo hit a three-run shot to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Ties National League Rookie Record For Shutouts
Fernando Valenzuela had one of the most remarkable rookies seasons of all-time as ‘Fernandomania’ quickly spread throughout Dodger Stadium and helped create a new generation of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. During his rookie season, Valenzuela was selected to the National League All-Star team and won the Cy Young...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
NBC Sports
What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
Hernández: Blame Dave Roberts if Dodgers' postseason pitching goes wrong
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has plenty but not obvious options for the postseason rotation. If something goes wrong, he is to blame.
Derek Jeter Expected to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Friday
New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop and star of the ESPN's 'The Captain' docuseries Derek Jeter is expected to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
