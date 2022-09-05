LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO