numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
NBC Sports

What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
