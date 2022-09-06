ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
ksl.com

Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Ohio State
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy