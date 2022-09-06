Read full article on original website
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
