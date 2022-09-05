Read full article on original website
Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering Liverpool girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Arrest of 33-year-old follows earlier arrest of 36-year-old man suspected of being the gunman
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
International Business Times
Teen Girl Drags Pregnant Woman In Vicious Attack, Knocking Over Pram With Toddlers
A pregnant woman was out pushing her toddlers in a pram when a young teen violently attacked her in broad daylight in Perth, Australia. The Western Australia Police Force released footage of the woman being dragged by her hair as the pram carrying the toddlers falls to the ground. A...
Stabbing Suspect Damien Sanderson Dead, Possibly Killed by Brother: Police
Damien Sanderson and his brother Myles were suspected of carrying out a mass knife attack in Canada on Sunday, killing 11 people and injuring 19 others.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Sickening moment boy, 16, 'beats man in his 40s on Blackpool Promenade then steals his bag': Teenager charged with robbery is remanded in custody as police arrest 16-year-old girl
A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery following 'shocking' footage emerging of a man being beaten. A 16-year-old girl, who is believed to have filmed the incident, has also been arrested. The video of the attack shows a man in his 40s sitting on...
Arrest warrant issued after stepmother of Harmony Montgomery misses court date
The stepmother of a girl who went missing and is considered dead by law enforcement missed a court date, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, missed a court date at the Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire on Thursday. Prosecutors then requested that an arrest warrant be granted, which a judge approved. NBC 10 Boston reports that Ms Montgomery was arrested in June by the Manchester Police Department on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury in relation to the search for her missing stepdaughter. According...
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address
Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
Dublin ‘murders’: Vigil held for eight year-old twins and teenage sister killed in ‘violent incident’
A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a ‘violent incident’ in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Have you been impacted by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.ukDozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles...
2 deputies killed serving warrant in Cobb County; suspect barricaded
Two deputies were killed Thursday evening while serving a warrant in a Cobb County neighborhood, authorities said....
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
Disgraceful moment vile thugs punch and kick a hardworking milk bar owner – before a group of 'scumbags' ransack his shop just weeks later
A defiant milk bar owner targeted by violent thugs and an alleged arsonist is fighting back after several incidents left him at breaking point. Nathir claims he was assaulted by 'scumbags' who vandalised his store in Melbourne's north earlier this year before armed thieves returned several months later to cause more extensive damage.
Family Awarded $275K After Cops Berate, Handcuff 5-Year-Old 'Little Beast'
“Disrespectful children, I think they need to be beaten. I hope she beats you when you go home because you deserve it for your actions today," an Maryland officer told a kindergarten student.
