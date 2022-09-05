ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
BBC
BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Daily Mail

Sickening moment boy, 16, 'beats man in his 40s on Blackpool Promenade then steals his bag': Teenager charged with robbery is remanded in custody as police arrest 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery following 'shocking' footage emerging of a man being beaten. A 16-year-old girl, who is believed to have filmed the incident, has also been arrested. The video of the attack shows a man in his 40s sitting on...
The Independent

Arrest warrant issued after stepmother of Harmony Montgomery misses court date

The stepmother of a girl who went missing and is considered dead by law enforcement missed a court date, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, missed a court date at the Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire on Thursday. Prosecutors then requested that an arrest warrant be granted, which a judge approved. NBC 10 Boston reports that Ms Montgomery was arrested in June by the Manchester Police Department on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury in relation to the search for her missing stepdaughter. According...
Daily Mail

Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Daily Mail

Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address

Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
The Independent

Dublin ‘murders’: Vigil held for eight year-old twins and teenage sister killed in ‘violent incident’

A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a ‘violent incident’ in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Have you been impacted by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.ukDozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles...
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
Daily Mail

Disgraceful moment vile thugs punch and kick a hardworking milk bar owner – before a group of 'scumbags' ransack his shop just weeks later

A defiant milk bar owner targeted by violent thugs and an alleged arsonist is fighting back after several incidents left him at breaking point. Nathir claims he was assaulted by 'scumbags' who vandalised his store in Melbourne's north earlier this year before armed thieves returned several months later to cause more extensive damage.
