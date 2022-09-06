ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
scenicstates.com

15 Most Haunted Places in America You Can Visit

Whether you’re a fan of the paranormal or simply a thrill-seeker, you’re in the right place to learn about some of the most haunted places in America. Below, I’ll list 10 of the most haunted places in America, followed by 5 ghost towns you might be interested in:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Steinert High School Coach Arrested

HAMILTON, N.J. (PBN) A business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

