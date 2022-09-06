Read full article on original website
‘Neighborhood Cook’ Returns to Philly Roots With Rivers Casino Steakhouse
Although Steve Martorano isn’t returning to Philadelphia for good, he will be leaving an indelible mark on his hometown once again.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
scenicstates.com
15 Most Haunted Places in America You Can Visit
Whether you’re a fan of the paranormal or simply a thrill-seeker, you’re in the right place to learn about some of the most haunted places in America. Below, I’ll list 10 of the most haunted places in America, followed by 5 ghost towns you might be interested in:
Man accused of prowling on Villanova campus took pictures of female students outside dorms, investigation reveals
Villanova University is warning students and staff about a previous prowler on campus after investigators learned he took photos of students from outside their dorms.
Bad Bunny headlines day 2 of Made in America in Philadelphia
People lined up early outside the festival to make sure they could get to the front of the stage to see Bad Bunny perform Sunday night.
Popular Band Got Its Start Locally, Once Playing Shows at Gryphon Cafe in Wayne
Mt. Joy members from left, Michael Byrnes, Jackie Miclau, Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, and Sotiris Eilopoulos. Mt. Joy, which got its start playing locations like Gryphon Cafe in Wayne, is returning to the Philadelphia area on Sept. 10 to headline a show at Skyline Stage in Mann Music Center, writes Nick McIlwain for 93.3 WMMR.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
CBS News
Pork roll or Taylor ham? "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has the answer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, it's Wawa vs. Sheetz. One state over, in New Jersey, it's pork roll or Taylor ham. Danny DeVito, the 77-year-old actor who plays Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has the answer. In a recent interview with WIRED posted on YouTube headlined "Danny...
phl17.com
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
NY man who raped Atlantic City hotel housekeeper gets 42 years in prison
MAYS LANDING – It’s 42 years in prison for a New York man who was convicted of violently raping a Bally’s Hotel and Casino housekeeper in 2018. Following a two-week trial, a jury found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, among other charges.
Broomall woman turns talent for building into business
One Delaware County woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent into a business.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Central Pa. man gets kicked off plane for racist tirade, assaults air marshal: court documents
A chemical engineer with the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been federally charged with assaulting an air marshal after he was forcibly removed from a flight last week amid a drunken racist and homophobic tirade. Video of the incident — which occurred Aug. 30 on a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight out...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Steinert High School Coach Arrested
HAMILTON, N.J. (PBN) A business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one...
fox29.com
Delaware County man turned in by ex-girlfriend gets 9 months in Capitol riot
PHILADELPHIA - A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison after he reportedly insulted the intelligence of an ex-girlfriend for not believing the election had been stolen and she turned him in to authorities.
‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party’ Is Coming the Cure Insurance Arena & We Have Your Way In!
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Trenton for the first time ever this February!. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 9) at 10 am, but we've got an EXCLUSIVE presale code posted below just for listening to 94.5 PST!. There are four shows (running February 10-12,...
