Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway
Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
303magazine.com
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
These 11 Colorado Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Do you find yourself tuning into the Food Network from time to time to catch a featured Colorado restaurant? Me too! While I waste far more time on mindless shows, I love finding a great new place to eat on one of their shows. Have you ever found a great...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View
If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
Awesome ’70s Photo of John Denver and Robert Redford is ‘So’ Colorado
Two of the most recognizable men, together in one photo from the 1970's. One beloved as a singer and activist, the other a beloved actor and activist, both enjoying a beer. The photo has "Colorado" written all over it. John Denver and Robert Redford, hanging out. It's an iconic picture....
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
From record heat to snow, September is a roller coaster in Denver
September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado
Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
