ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Texas-Alabama, Wisconsin-Washington State: CFB Week 2 By The Numbers

Week 2 of the college football season has a different kind of feel, probably because it features a matchup of epic proportions. That would be a battle between two of the winningest programs in the sport's history, as No. 1 Alabama (tied for second all-time with 943 wins) heads to Austin to take on Texas (tied for fourth with 929 wins) for Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff

Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams. This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas State Ohio State prediction and pick. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a fascinating team to evaluate after Week 1 of the college football season. Yes, the Buckeyes got the job done against Notre Dame. […] The post College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JONESBORO, AR
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Georgia jumps Ohio State for No. 2, Florida climbs rapidly in CBS Sports 131

When the college football rankings are updated after Week 1 results are final, it's a chance to blend preseason predictions with first impressions to create a new look at how these teams stack up against one another. While much of the conversation around the top of the sport has focused on Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State for months, few takeaways from Week 1 are more significant than the Bulldogs' 49-3 statement win against Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban

Comments / 0

Community Policy