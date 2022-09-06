Read full article on original website
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 3 Oregon Ducks (0-1)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Oregon is one of the worst teams in college football.
Texas-Alabama, Wisconsin-Washington State: CFB Week 2 By The Numbers
Week 2 of the college football season has a different kind of feel, probably because it features a matchup of epic proportions. That would be a battle between two of the winningest programs in the sport's history, as No. 1 Alabama (tied for second all-time with 943 wins) heads to Austin to take on Texas (tied for fourth with 929 wins) for Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.
Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff
Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams. This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.
James Franklin shares initial thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion
Penn State head coach James Franklin thinks there’s room for growth, both for the Lions and the College Football Playoff. The CFP announced last week that it would be moving to an expanded 12-team model, beginning in 2026. The Lions have had some successes under the current model, having...
College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas State Ohio State prediction and pick. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a fascinating team to evaluate after Week 1 of the college football season. Yes, the Buckeyes got the job done against Notre Dame. […] The post College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football rankings: Georgia jumps Ohio State for No. 2, Florida climbs rapidly in CBS Sports 131
When the college football rankings are updated after Week 1 results are final, it's a chance to blend preseason predictions with first impressions to create a new look at how these teams stack up against one another. While much of the conversation around the top of the sport has focused on Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State for months, few takeaways from Week 1 are more significant than the Bulldogs' 49-3 statement win against Oregon.
Ohio State football: Three takeaways from win vs. Notre Dame
The Ohio State football team is 1-0 to start the 2022 season after defeating Notre Dame 21-10 in the season opener on Saturday night. It was a fantastic atmosphere to be a part of as the crowd was loud from the very start of the game until the final whistle.
Where Ohio State would have been in proposed 12-team playoff model if in place since 2014
College football is back, and with it, we’re able to turn on some high-definition video of YOUR Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are looking to make another run at the College Football Playoff, and it all got underway last weekend with a big win over a top-five Notre Dame team.
USA TODAY Sports predicts this bowl game for Florida after Week 1
Florida football made some major moves after its season-opening victory over the Utah Utes, the reigning Pac-12 champions who entered the game ranked in the top 10 in both major polls. The win catapulted the Gators in the top 20 of ostensibly every ranking out there while also giving a rosier outlook on where the Orange and Blue might play in the postseason.
College football bowl projections: ESPN's experts predict 9 Big Ten teams will play this postseason
Following an exciting Week 1 of college football action, experts around the country are updating their bowl projections. This week, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their postseason picks, and they included 9 Big Ten squads to go bowling. As you can see below, they both have Ohio...
Super Bowl ads reportedly already selling for more than $7 million
The National Football League is better than any other American sport at generating billions of dollars in revenue every year.
