Daily Mississippian
The road to success: how Caffecitos became an Oxford staple
The origins of Oxford’s signature cafe on wheels, otherwise known as Caffecitos, was a lot of time spent around sweet morning coffee and a kick of inspiration from the friendly Starship robots on campus. The bright yellow coffee truck located on University Avenue is co-owned by Pablo Corona and...
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
