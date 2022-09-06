Read full article on original website
Guest
1d ago
Hochul has got to go!! New Yorkers are leaving in droves!!! Taxes are one of the highest in the country. Gas is high also. Our roads could ruin your car. What is good since she took over our state since the disgraced Cuomo left!!!!
Reply(1)
21
edward visconti
1d ago
Remember Hochul was a team member to Cuomo and we inherited her !! Now it's decided by a vote, clean this state up and vote with your mind not with your party affiliation!! Hochul has to go just like we used to say about Goomba Cuomo !
Reply(1)
15
Craig Foote
1d ago
Not only gaining but slightly ahead. Want Hochul gone? Show up at the polls, so slightly ahead will be way ahead in November
Reply
14
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
wxxinews.org
Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Legislature in District 135
Joe Chenelly is a Republican running for State Assembly. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford in District 135. This hour, we sit down with Chenelly to discuss his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
Governor’s race heats up as Hochul and Zeldin focus on different issues
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s top two gubernatorial candidates emerged from the Labor Day weekend laser-focused on highlighting their political positions in an intensifying race as they each outlined what they contend are the most pertinent issues for voters heading into the final two months of the campaign.
New poll has Lee Zeldin cutting into Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead
NEW YORK -- Nine weeks from Tuesday, voters in New York state will decide who'll be the next governor.As Gov. Kathy Hochul has dropped new ads, a new poll suggests Congressman Lee Zeldin has narrowed Hochul's lead.The Trafalgar Group surveyed likely voters and found that 47.8 percent support Hochul and 43.4 percent would vote for Zeldin, with a margin of 2.9 percentage points.It's important to note that several other polls in recent weeks have shown Hochul enjoying a double-digit lead.CBS2's Marcia Mramer has more on the state of the race."This is Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor ... and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New poll shows Hochul’s lead over Zeldin could be narrowing
Albany, N.Y. — Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to a slim lead against her Republican opponent in the upcoming statewide general election, according to a new poll of likely voters. Recent polling from the Trafalgar Group shows that Hochul is maintaining a lead just shy of 5...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candidates for NY governor trying to gain your attention
The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin speaks at Rochester’s Kodak Center, calls on Gov. Hochul to debate him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
nypressnews.com
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
wellsvillesun.com
Angelica’s Civil War event was educational, inspiring, thrilling and now over with Hochul’s new gun law
(Editor’s note: Officials from the event confirm this column is accurate and the event has been canceled “for this year at least”) The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
caribbeantoday.com
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
waer.org
New York state makes masking optional for residents
The State of New York has updated its COVID-19 masking policies to now being optional in many previously mandatory settings. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that it is now optional to wear a mask while utilizing public transportation while riding in ‘for-hire vehicles’ and at airports throughout the state. Masking is now also optional in homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces the Start of 2022 Fall Foliage and Travel Season in New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the start of New York State's 2022 fall foliage and travel season, highlighted by the return of I LOVE NY's Fall Foliage Reports and a new I LOVE NY broadcast and digital marketing campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions. I LOVE NY is also collaborating with the state's network of heritage tourism destinations on this year's Path Through History Weekend, scheduled for October 8 to 10, which will feature special events and activations at the state's rich history and historic sites.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
Comments / 88