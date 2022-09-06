Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
A&M offense summits
A week after putting forth an offensive performance deemed underwhelming by many, the Texas A&M football team will get a chance to showcase its scoring ability against an Appalachian State defense that’s also looking to prove doubters wrong. The Aggies will take on the Mountaineers at Kyle Field on...
Texas A&M Alum, Meteorologist Trolls Longhorns Ahead of Alabama Game
As Texas is set to face the No. 1 Crimson Tide, one Aggies fan took the opportunity to poke a little fun at his intrastate rival.
Battalion Texas AM
Getting back on course
The Texas A&M cross country team is gearing up for the upcoming season after a middling previous season. The Aggies had a great start to the 2021 season but were unable to close it out the way the team imagined. A&M assistant coach Wendel McRaven is entering his 12th season...
Battalion Texas AM
Passing the torch: Transfers reshape A&M volleyball
The onset of each new volleyball season carries a fresh start for a team, and the same can be said for the players. After a 2021 campaign in which Texas A&M volleyball finished just 7-11 in SEC play, the team welcomes five transfers to Aggieland as the maroon and white look to reclaim their role as conference title contenders.
Battalion Texas AM
He's a running back, he's a track star
Junior running back Devon Achane: 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year, Orange Bowl MVP, SEC Freshman of the Year, 50th Aggie in history to rush 1000 yards in their career, Maxwell Award watch list member. Junior sprint runner Devon Achane: 2020 Gatorade Texas Boys Track &...
Battalion Texas AM
'I'll be there for you'
Cymbals crashed. Horns blared. The crowd stood proud, yelling until their voices ran out. As cross country runner Julia Abell, formerly Julia Black, looked around the stadium with her boyfriend and best friend beside her, she felt content. At that moment, Abell said she knew she had made the right decision to attend Texas A&M and join the Aggie family.
Battalion Texas AM
'Diamonds in the rough'
In a city just east of the Mississippi River and across from downtown St. Louis, Mo., sits the home and birthplace of junior Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. A town built by capitalists and businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan, East St. Louis, Ill., used to be a thriving industrial town that reached a peak population of over 82,000 in 1950.
Battalion Texas AM
Engineering Career fairs showcase variety of job opportunities
The Career Center is kicking off the fall semester with several engineering career fairs. Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, there will be consecutive events for engineering majors throughout the week. On Tuesday, the Engineering Honors Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in rooms 297 to...
fox44news.com
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
56-Year-Old Duane Bridges Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday. The officials reported that at around 6:15 a.m., a 2019 Chevy Tahoe and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Battalion Texas AM
Students speak out against MSC early voting location change
As students returned to campus this semester, many were dismayed to discover the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, was not included as an early voting location for the upcoming November midterm elections. On July 5, the majority of Texas A&M’s student population was away when the Brazos County Commissioners Court...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
wtaw.com
C.C. Creations Holds A Groundbreaking Of Their $33 Million Dollar Custom Shirt Printing Facility
The largest custom screen printer in Texas is Bryan/College Station’s C.C. Creations. With Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a $33 million dollar facility in north Bryan, owner and CEO Kenny Lawson expects to jump nationally from eighth to number three. Lawson says their first climate controlled facility is called the...
KBTX.com
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
KBTX.com
FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
Bryan police name victims in double homicide
Bryan police revealed the victims' identities of a double homicide on Sunday in Bryan.
KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly crash on U.S. 77
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash near U.S. 77 and County Road 230 involving five vehicles and two trailers. Officials tell KBTX two people have been confirmed dead. The scene is still active and DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
A Navasota man was arrested Monday morning at the HEB store on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 9:00, Officer Buckner responded to 2508 South Day Street, the Brenham HEB store, in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Richard Lipscomb, 67 of Navasota, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 in connection with items he took. Lipscomb was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
