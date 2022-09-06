Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES -- As he spent several minutes discussing David Villar on Monday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler found himself telling a story about digging for buried treasure. He said the staff often uses an analogy when talking about the importance of giving guys an opportunity. You don't want to...
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold move this offseason by making a change at the quarterback position. After having Jimmy Garoppolo under center the last few seasons as the starter, they have decided to turn the offense over to Trey Lance. Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in...
Gary Payton II was a critical part of the Warriors’ latest championship run. On a recent episode of the “Truth and Basketball” podcast, Payton was asked by Hall of Fame coach George Karl to name the biggest reason why Golden State are reigning NBA champions. In Payton’s...
The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the last eight years in June, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive climb back to the top of the mountain for the Warriors as they had missed the postseason the last two years. A big...
