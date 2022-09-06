ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
Fightful

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
Daily Mail

'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt

Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’

Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
ESPN

Jake Paul to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in boxing match on Oct. 29

Jake Paul has found his next opponent -- and he's a combat sports luminary. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will meet former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The bout will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds. Silva, 47, is one of the greatest champions in UFC history and holds the record for most consecutive victories ever in the promotion (16).
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI

UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”

Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
UFC
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to join Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury as the champion urges the Brit to not 'give up' despite his 'meltdown' after his second defeat to the Ukrainian

Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to help Anthony Joshua ahead of his much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury by joining his camp. The Ukrainian, who has twice beaten Joshua most recently via a split decision in Saudia Arabia, was expected to fight Fury but has had to rule out any such fight until 2023 due to injury.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
