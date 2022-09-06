Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion
Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week. “It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday. Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner,...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
MMAmania.com
‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’
Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
ESPN
Jake Paul to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in boxing match on Oct. 29
Jake Paul has found his next opponent -- and he's a combat sports luminary. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will meet former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The bout will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds. Silva, 47, is one of the greatest champions in UFC history and holds the record for most consecutive victories ever in the promotion (16).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI
UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281
Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to join Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury as the champion urges the Brit to not 'give up' despite his 'meltdown' after his second defeat to the Ukrainian
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to help Anthony Joshua ahead of his much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury by joining his camp. The Ukrainian, who has twice beaten Joshua most recently via a split decision in Saudia Arabia, was expected to fight Fury but has had to rule out any such fight until 2023 due to injury.
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”
UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz didn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend. The two welterweights are set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout is a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. Diaz has been out of action since his decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
Spinning Back Clique: Nate Diaz's decision, UFC Paris, Paul vs. Silva, and more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
Comments / 2