5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
5 Family-Friendly Activities to Do in OrlandoBecca COrlando, FL
Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top PicksTiffany PantozziOrlando, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fiesta celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month at Aquatica Orlando
Aquatica water park in Orlando brings back its Hispanic cultural celebration, Fiesta Aquatica, on select dates from September 10-25, 2022, with Tequila tastings on the beach, Latin foods, and a hotter-than-Salsa pool party. It’s party time each Saturday and Sunday as the Latin vibe takes over Aquatica Orlando, pumping up...
Hot Topic launches Halloween Horror Nights clothing line
If spooky season and Universal Studios’ annual fright fest are your entire personality, Hot Topic has a frightfully excellent new clothing line inspired by Halloween Horror Nights. Hot Topic’s new Halloween Horror Night line includes dozens of designs and styles inspired by iconic Universal monsters, classic movie monsters, and...
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Contemporary American Restaurant and Bar to Make Its Debut in Orlando
Palate will boast 3200 square feet and seat up to 155 diners
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
More benefits announced for Universal Passholder Appreciation Days
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort, but passholders now have even more benefits to shriek in excitement about as part of Passholder Appreciation Days. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Through Sept. 30, passholders can experience the resort in...
Disney store ready to take its place in new $2.8 billion Orlando Airport terminal
Disney store fans will be in for a real treat when the new $2.8billion Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport on September 20, 2022. Orlando’s state-of-the-art expansion project has taken five years to complete and includes 1.8 million square feet of bright, high-tech internal space. It also features...
Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins take over Gatorland in October
The “Alligator Captial of the World” becomes the “family friendly fright done right” capital as Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland on select dates in October, 2022. Among the special attractions during the annual family-friendly event are:. Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum – Learn...
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
A Few Things Learned After First Weekend of Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando
The beginning of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) in Orlando often brings happiness to so many. Yet, each year some kinks need to be worked out. Also, sometimes guests get a lack of information from Universal Orlando about certain procedures. This year continues that trend. Based on opening night, September 2nd, we learned a few things. By no means would this count as everything learned (or to be learned) for this year. However, I will list some below.
Tons of pet food available at Orange County Animal Services giveaway event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is giving away tons of free pet food at a drive-thru event in Orange County on Sunday. The event will happen at the South Econ Recreation Center at 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman...
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
‘Fall Into Magic’ at Disney Springs
There’s plenty of fun brewing this Halloween with “Fall Into Magic” at Disney Springs, including tasty treats, eerie entertainment, and spooky shopping. Here are just a few of the special fall menu items available through Oct. 31, 2022:. Witch’s Flight trio of Pumpkin Soft-Serve, Purple Cheesecake Soft-Serve,...
Disney shares first look at new store coming to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at a new store set to open at the new state-of-the-art Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The $2.8 billion terminal will rely heavily on the latest technology and will add 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircrafts. The airport said all gates will also be equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.
First Look: 2022 Magical Dining Menu – Rocco’s Italian Grille
It’s the most magical time of the year for Orlando foodies!. Taste something magical at the award-winning Rocco’s Italian Grille with a fabulous 3-course prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (tax and gratuity not included) starting now through October 2nd! View Rocco’s Italian Grille’s Magical Dining menu here.
75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall
Planning romantic dates with your honey doesn't have to be expensive, and Orlando has a good lineup of free things to do that won't cost you a dime to enjoy! Now that summer is slowly making way for fall and... The post 75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
First Look INSIDE New Terminal C at Orlando Airport
The Orlando International Airport is getting a NEW terminal!. Terminal C will be home to 11 airlines, several restaurants, stores, a new luggage system, and lots more — and we just got another preview of what it will look like!. Dave Puglisi of Fox 35 Orlando posted a short...
New Crisp and Green concept opening in Winter Park Village
Minnesota-based Crisp and Green (Website) is scheduled to open its first Central Florida location in Winter Park sometime in October 2022. The new restaurant will open in Suite A 101 and is one of 40 new locations the chain has planned to open over the next two years. According to a press release, the chain specializes in “nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting.”
Autumn Getaway Near Orlando
Ah, the autumn conundrum. Temps are finally getting cool enough to really enjoy the great outdoors, but school schedules make planning a family getaway seem like more of a trick than a treat. Fortunately, the folks behind the familiar Westgate properties all over Central Florida Orlando can transport you to an idyllic outdoor paradise just 90 minutes from Orlando: the Westgate River Ranch, a trip back in time where guests can ride horses, shoot skeet, fly fish and enjoy the natural beauty of the scenery.
