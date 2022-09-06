ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Sky fall hard in Game 4 of WNBA Semifinals

After establishing a 2-1 series lead with a Game 3 victory on Sunday, the Chicago Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun 104-80 in Game 4 of the best of 5 series. The Sky was outscored 30-22 in the first quarter, 28-19 in the second quarter, 25-20 in the third quarter and 21-19 in the fourth quarter to tie the series at 2-2.
letsbeardown.com

HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!

With the Bears, the White Sox, the Cubs, the Blackhawks, and the Bulls, I think it's safe to say that the city of Chicago is one of the most historic cities in the world when it comes to professional sports teams. Well here is a very interesting post made by...
247Sports

Four-star big man Babacar Mbengue commits to DePaul

Babacar Mbengue, the No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to DePaul, he told 247Sports. The seven-foot big, 225-pound big man out of Carneys Point Township (N.J.) Olympus Prep committed to Tony Stubblefield immediately following his official visit to the school. Mbengue also held offers from USC,...
Secret Chicago

The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
howafrica.com

Gwendolyn Brooks: Who Was The First Black Pulitzer Prize Winner?

Gwendolyn Brooks was a highly regarded, much-honored poet, with the distinction of being the first black author to win the Pulitzer Prize. She also was poetry consultant to the Library of Congress—the first black woman to hold that position—and poet laureate of the State of Illinois. Many of Brooks’s works display a political consciousness, especially those from the 1960s and later, with several of her poems reflecting the civil rights activism of that period. Her body of work gave her, according to Dictionary of Literary Biography contributor George E. Kent, “a unique position in American letters. Not only has she combined a strong commitment to racial identity and equality with a mastery of poetic techniques, but she has also managed to bridge the gap between the academic poets of her generation in the 1940s and the young black militant writers of the 1960s.”
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
The Crusader Newspaper

GCSC Kicks off football season with dedication of new turf field

On Friday, August 26th, the Gary Community School Corporation hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in recognition of the newly installed turf on the football field of West Side Leadership Academy. The Cougar stadium housed a record-breaking crowd filled with staff, students, alumni and community stakeholders cheering the varsity squad as they squared off against Calumet New Tech High School.
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
WGN TV

Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive

The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
Block Club Chicago

Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store

PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln

Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
