Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Related
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Fulton County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
Fulton Co. chairman: 'No legal recourse' in 'shocking' Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Fulton County's top official said Thursday the announced closing of Atlanta Medical Center was "shocking" to him, because he had been in close contact with WellStar officials over changes at a hospital in East Point - and they never mentioned anything about Atlanta to him. The Fulton...
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehypemagazine.com
HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation from City of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.
Doctor says neck adjustment leading to Atlanta woman’s paralysis likely due to underlying issue
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has followed Caitlin Jensen’s road to recovery. Her mother Darlene says she went to see a chiropractor for a neck adjustment in June, but days later she was paralyzed. She was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead in an...
Jury awards $77M to family of man discharged from mental health facility, killed on I-85
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A record verdict has been reached against a metro area addiction treatment center in the death of a man who was abruptly discharged with none of his medications. It’s been five years since Nicholas Carusillo was killed after he was hit by several vehicles as...
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
$8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses
More than 420 grants, totaling $8.2 million will be delivered to Atlanta’s small businesses through the Resurgence Grant Fund. “While the city of Atlanta continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many of our small businesses owners and nonprofits need capital to continue to grow and serve their communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, […] The post $8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Public Schools to settle city lawsuit with $2 million payment
The city of Atlanta sued Atlanta Public Schools in 2019 over school bond debt.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
restaurantclicks.com
Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out
Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure
ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
A Virginia man accused of shooting inside a church after a funeral service was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, the U.S. Ma...
Comments / 1