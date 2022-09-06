ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Henry County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#We Care#Motherland#African#Cuban#The Bombshell Emporium
thehypemagazine.com

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation from City of Atlanta

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

$8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses

More than 420 grants, totaling $8.2 million will be delivered to Atlanta’s small businesses through the Resurgence Grant Fund. “While the city of Atlanta continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many of our small businesses owners and nonprofits need capital to continue to grow and serve their communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, […] The post $8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out

Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure

ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy