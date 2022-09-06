ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks spoilers: Sam Chen-Williams is ROCKED by Zoe’s revelation!

By Tess Lamacraft
 3 days ago

Policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) has got a LOT to take in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, his colleague and girlfriend, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) opened up about her past.

Sam was shocked to hear about a traumatic event that she’d been subjected to and tonight he can’t stop thinking about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5mWi_0hjRAXGz00

Zoe Anderson opened up to Sam about a past trauma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sam is not sure how to handle the revelation and is initially lost for words.

Later on Zoe opens up more about what happened.

She also tells Sam that she’s seeking counselling at work following the tragic death of their colleague, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Saul was stabbed during an altercation between warring teens DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and his rival Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ymtV_0hjRAXGz00

Zoe was left devastated by the death of her colleague Saul Reeves. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zoe is taken aback when Sam doesn’t react how she was expecting him to following her revelation.

She’s left feeling confused but it looks as if there is an explanation for the way Sam is behaving when it soon comes to light that he’s keeping a big secret of his own.

What has Sam gone through and will he share his own past with Zoe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXONN_0hjRAXGz00

Joel Dexter had a big confession for his father, Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere the fallout continues from the dramatic events of yesterday when Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) braced himself to finally tell his father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), that it was him who ran him over in the hit and run.

What deadly repercussions have there been?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFcNm_0hjRAXGz00

Tony Hutchinson arranges a special surprise for his wife Diane in Hollyoaks but it backfires. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is busy meeting potential investors for the village carnival that he’s got planned.

His wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) decides to surprise Tony by arranging a flirty night in together.

However, Diane’s idea soon leads to a very AWKWARD moment. Uh oh!

Who is going to be left red-faced?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCVPN_0hjRAXGz00

Mason Chen-Williams has been feeling down in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) has been feeling down recently about his lack of success with girls.

Mason has been spending way too much time on the Internet getting sucked into Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle Doughty’s) destructive anti-women posts.

Tonight Mason lashes out at deputy-head teacher, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) when she offers to lend him an ear and hear about his worries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8fPg_0hjRAXGz00

Mason has been heavily influenced by Eric Foster's (above) online posts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

An angry Mason offloads telling Nancy that no teachers care about their students.

Mason’s outburst gives Nancy an idea and she soon decides she’s going to ask Mason’s mum, psychologist Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok), to become a new school counsellor.

Will Honour agree to taking on the role?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

