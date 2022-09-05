Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
msn.com
Game changers for diabetics
More than 50 brands of medication, including different types of insulin, are on the market for treating diabetes. Successive waves of research have brought different categories of drugs to the forefront over the years, even as long-available metformin stays dominant as first-line therapy for type-2 diabetes. Their growing numbers show...
medwirenews.com
Childhood adiposity link to PsA, SLE risk ‘may not be fully reversible’
MedwireNews: Overweight and obesity during childhood may be associated with an increased risk for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) that persists even if a healthy bodyweight is achieved during adulthood, researchers report. Therefore, weight-loss interventions “may be more effectively targeted during early life rather than adulthood” in...
medwirenews.com
Pooled data support nivolumab–ipilimumab tolerability in metastatic NSCLC
MedwireNews: Data from a pooled analysis of studies investigating first-line nivolumab plus ipilimumab has shown that, in line with the original trials, the combination is well tolerated by people with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Furthermore, “[s]afety was generally consistent regardless of age or histology, and treatment discontinuation due to...
medwirenews.com
CLOuD: Early and sustained closed-loop therapy does not stave off beta-cell decline
MedwireNews: Starting young people on closed-loop insulin delivery within 21 days after type 1 diabetes diagnosis does not slow the decline in their C-peptide levels over the next 12 months, report the CLOuD investigators. After this time, the geometric mean of the C-peptide area under the curve, measured during a...
