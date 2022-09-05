ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Game changers for diabetics

More than 50 brands of medication, including different types of insulin, are on the market for treating diabetes. Successive waves of research have brought different categories of drugs to the forefront over the years, even as long-available metformin stays dominant as first-line therapy for type-2 diabetes. Their growing numbers show...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medwirenews.com

Childhood adiposity link to PsA, SLE risk ‘may not be fully reversible’

MedwireNews: Overweight and obesity during childhood may be associated with an increased risk for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) that persists even if a healthy bodyweight is achieved during adulthood, researchers report. Therefore, weight-loss interventions “may be more effectively targeted during early life rather than adulthood” in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medwirenews.com

Pooled data support nivolumab–ipilimumab tolerability in metastatic NSCLC

MedwireNews: Data from a pooled analysis of studies investigating first-line nivolumab plus ipilimumab has shown that, in line with the original trials, the combination is well tolerated by people with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Furthermore, “[s]afety was generally consistent regardless of age or histology, and treatment discontinuation due to...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
medwirenews.com

CLOuD: Early and sustained closed-loop therapy does not stave off beta-cell decline

MedwireNews: Starting young people on closed-loop insulin delivery within 21 days after type 1 diabetes diagnosis does not slow the decline in their C-peptide levels over the next 12 months, report the CLOuD investigators. After this time, the geometric mean of the C-peptide area under the curve, measured during a...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy