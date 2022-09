An Aberdeen woman was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a 10,000 bond after Pinehurst Police Department says she fled from an officer during a traffic stop. “Around 11 p.m., on Sept. 6, a Pinehurst Police Officer initiated a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle on NC HWY 15/501 at Forrest Drive,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a press release. “The vehicle attempted to flee, leading officers on a two-mile chase. The driver eventually pulled over and was identified as Amanda Barbour, 32 of Aberdeen.”

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO