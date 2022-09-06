Read full article on original website
California heat wave: How to save energy to avoid rolling outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have been asked to cut back on energy use for nine days straight while the state's power grid remains at risk of not having enough power to meet demand. That could lead to rolling outages. While many have been quick to answer the call to...
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
'High heat does a lot to your car' | Preparing your car for the extreme heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A check engine light or a broken A/C unit is the last thing anyone wants to experience during a heat wave, but not preparing your car for the extreme weather could leave some drivers uncomfortable or stuck on the side of the road — in fact, stranded drivers are keeping AAA and mechanics busy these days.
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
Roseville generators boost California power grid to help avoid rolling blackouts
First activation of emergency generators for extreme climate events. Roseville, Calif. – Yesterday, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) in Roseville and Yuba City. In total, the four generators can provide up to...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
California heat wave: Wednesday set to be another triple-digit day following record-breaking heat
Wednesday is set to be another hot triple-digit day — although not nearly as hot as Tuesday when the Sacramento area shattered all-time records for heat. Downtown Sacramento reached 116 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded for the area. Stockton reached 115, matching its previous record, while Modesto hit 112, just under its record of 113.
Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said. The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator. The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
Here’s how to prepare for a power outage, according to SMUD and PGE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When hot weather occurs in California, the state’s energy supply is always a concern. Rolling blackouts are sometimes used by utility companies to avoid over-straining the power grid, but unplanned power outages are always a possibility as more electricity use puts more stress on the energy grid. When energy use is […]
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
Power mostly restored to customers in Davis
The Latest — Tuesday, Sept. 6: PG&E’s outage map shows less than 50 customers are without power as of 9:45 p.m. Original story below: DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Davis. As of 7:40 p.m., 2,928 PG&E customers are being affected by the power outage that started at 5:15 […]
CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve
With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
California heat wave: Thursday’s triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast
Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
Many Apple Hill orchards are nearly apple-less after three years of hardship
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Apple Hill, a stretch of lush land between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, known for Christmas tree farms, wineries and apple orchards, is nearly depleted of apples, as most crops were devastated by late-season frost earlier this year. The frost is just the latest in a stretch...
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park
Roseville’s newest Farmers Market takes place every Sunday morning from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm in west Roseville at the Mahany Park lot. Come enjoy a large selection of fresh produce, crafts baked goods, fresh bread and much more!. Roseville: Mahany Park. All Year Round – Rain or Shine.
Citrus Heights resident plans 4th annual gathering for homeless awareness
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights resident Alfred Sanchez is frustrated with how Citrus Heights treats the homeless population and is taking action by holding a peaceful gathering Tuesday. Sanchez is known in the area as the “Snack Man” because he drives around on his snack-filled scooter to feed,...
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Best Brunch in Roseville, CA — 15 Top Places!
If you’re planning to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know your destination just yet, I suggest you check out Roseville in California. This city situated in the Sacramento metropolitan area is not only a tourist destination for its bustling shopping districts and incredible museums.
