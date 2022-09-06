ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
teslarati.com

Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings

Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
LATHROP, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville generators boost California power grid to help avoid rolling blackouts

First activation of emergency generators for extreme climate events. Roseville, Calif. – Yesterday, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) in Roseville and Yuba City. In total, the four generators can provide up to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
FOX40

Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.  The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.  The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Here’s how to prepare for a power outage, according to SMUD and PGE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When hot weather occurs in California, the state’s energy supply is always a concern. Rolling blackouts are sometimes used by utility companies to avoid over-straining the power grid, but unplanned power outages are always a possibility as more electricity use puts more stress on the energy grid. When energy use is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles

UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Power mostly restored to customers in Davis

The Latest — Tuesday, Sept. 6: PG&E’s outage map shows less than 50 customers are without power as of 9:45 p.m. Original story below: DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Davis. As of 7:40 p.m., 2,928 PG&E customers are being affected by the power outage that started at 5:15 […]
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
San Luis Obispo Tribune

CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve

With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California heat wave: Thursday’s triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast

Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park

Roseville’s newest Farmers Market takes place every Sunday morning from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm in west Roseville at the Mahany Park lot. Come enjoy a large selection of fresh produce, crafts baked goods, fresh bread and much more!. Roseville: Mahany Park. All Year Round – Rain or Shine.
ROSEVILLE, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Roseville, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you’re planning to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know your destination just yet, I suggest you check out Roseville in California. This city situated in the Sacramento metropolitan area is not only a tourist destination for its bustling shopping districts and incredible museums.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy