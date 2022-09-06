“It’s not personal, Sonny, it’s strictly business.”. So said Michael Corleone in The Godfather and the millions of employees who handed in their resignations to their managers during the past year. Loyalty to oneself over an employer has become an increasingly popular sentiment as workers take advantage of the battle for talent in a labor market rife with openings, looking for a new job that ticks off all the boxes.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO