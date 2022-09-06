Read full article on original website
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
Chris Pine poops all over the internet’s party by refuting the Harry Styles spit story
Bad news for lovers of hot goss! Chris Pine has come clean about the supposed spit seen round the world at the Venice premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, and the short of it is that it didn’t happen — or allegedly didn’t happen. Because much like Agent Mulder, some of us still want to believe.
Peter Straub, a master of supernatural storytelling and horror, dies at 79
Celebrated horror novelist Peter Straub, who collaborated with Stephen King on The Talisman and wrote scores of his own books, has passed away at the age of 79. Straub was considered a master of the genre and wrote with a poet’s sensibility, according to The New York Times. Straub was a big part of the horror-book boom of the late 1970s and ’80s, along with fellow marquee authors like Anne Rice, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, and Ira Levin.
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Controversial NC-17 biopic ‘Blonde’ debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes score despite mixed reception
Ana de Armas’s latest film Blonde which chronicles Marilyn Monroe’s life, has received a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score, despite what initially looked like a divisive reaction. After debuting to an incredible 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, the biopic has received a good reception on Rotten Tomatoes...
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
A criminally boring box office bomb gatecrashes the Amazon Prime top ten
There is often no rhyme or reason why some movies make it to the Amazon Prime top ten, though critical reception and box office performance often seems to have nothing whatsoever to do with streaming popularity. As such, there’s a somewhat eyebrow-raising new entry that’s just sneaked into the number ten spot on the Amazon Prime global top ten, Hindi-language action movie Shamshera.
A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming
Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell. A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.
The Queen is already an NFT, much to the dismay of mourners
Mere hours after her passing, Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family are already having to deal with the basest form of dude-bro ignominy. The blighters have gone and turned the late monarch into the most cringeworthy of commodities — an NFT. A dark day for Britain indeed.
Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree
Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle. Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of...
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
Streaming fans drag one of the century’s most influential blockbusters up from the depths
For decades, cinematic espionage was ruled by the James Bond franchise, which cast a massive shadow over the entire genre. However, that all changed in 2002, when Pierce Brosnan’s swansong in Die Another Day was sneered at by critics and fans just months after Doug Liman’s game-changing The Bourne Identity had arrived.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear
Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
