ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Peter Straub, a master of supernatural storytelling and horror, dies at 79

Celebrated horror novelist Peter Straub, who collaborated with Stephen King on The Talisman and wrote scores of his own books, has passed away at the age of 79. Straub was considered a master of the genre and wrote with a poet’s sensibility, according to The New York Times. Straub was a big part of the horror-book boom of the late 1970s and ’80s, along with fellow marquee authors like Anne Rice, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, and Ira Levin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller

One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year

Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Moon#British#English
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending

Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally boring box office bomb gatecrashes the Amazon Prime top ten

There is often no rhyme or reason why some movies make it to the Amazon Prime top ten, though critical reception and box office performance often seems to have nothing whatsoever to do with streaming popularity. As such, there’s a somewhat eyebrow-raising new entry that’s just sneaked into the number ten spot on the Amazon Prime global top ten, Hindi-language action movie Shamshera.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming

Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell. A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

The Queen is already an NFT, much to the dismay of mourners

Mere hours after her passing, Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family are already having to deal with the basest form of dude-bro ignominy. The blighters have gone and turned the late monarch into the most cringeworthy of commodities — an NFT. A dark day for Britain indeed.
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry

Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear

Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy