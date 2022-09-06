Read full article on original website
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
This Missouri Dog Named Bentley Has Perfected Backward Scooting
Everyone has a gift. For one Missouri dog, that talent is backward scooting which he has apparently perfected thanks to a viral video. Attention: there is nothing profound here. It's a dog doing something fun. Thanks again, internet, for being you. Here's what Bentley's owner says about this incredible (*sarcasm*) achievement:
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world
Kentucky mom Stacey Herald with her daughter in 2009Credit: Power FM Zambia / Facebook. Kentucky mom Stacey Herald is listed in the Guinness World Records as the shortest female to give birth.
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27
A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say. Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site. “My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida...
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
Kids Find 6-Foot Snake Curled Under Bedside Table
Animal enforcement had to visit the family home twice after being unable to locate the reptile the first time.
Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Woman who texted late dad’s phone for four years receives reply on anniversary of his death
A woman who spent years texting her late father has revealed she received a reply on the fourth anniversary of his untimely death. Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, said she sent her dad, Jason Ligons, a text message to his old number ahead of the 'tough day' of his death anniversary, but the last thing she expected was a reply.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Parents don't attend son's wedding because daughter's dog was sick
The impact of parental favoritism is not constrained to the unfavored child but also to the favored one. The unfavored child might resent their sibling and experience psychological issues. At the same time, the favored child might become spoiled.
Bride, wedding guests horrified when groom falls onto wedding cake, crushing it to pieces
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been one of those people who haven’t had a lot of really close friends, but I have a lot of really great acquaintances. Therefore, I get invited to a lot of weddings and attend a lot of funerals.
